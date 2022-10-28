fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

US Expects Allies to Back Chip Export Curbs on China

October 28, 2022

Senior Commerce official says US expects to sign a deal with allies in the near-term to support new rules launched to cut China’s access to advanced chipmaking tools.


The US says it expects to get a deal with allies soon to back its export controls to curb China's access to advanced chipmaking equipment.
A man looks at a semiconductor display at a trade fair in Shanghai. Reuters file photo.

 

The United States expects to sign a deal with allies in the near-term to support new rules launched to cut China‘s access to sophisticated chipmaking tools.

That remark was made by a senior Commerce official said on Thursday, after the department published a sweeping set of export controls early this month.

The moves restrict Chinese access to US chipmaking technology and greatly expand its reach in its bid to slow Beijing’s technological and military advances.

However, there was some resistance on allies enforcing similar equipment curbs, as Japanese and Dutch firms Tokyo Electron and ASML Holding NV, plus US companies produce chipmaking equipment.

“We expect to have a deal in the near-term,” Undersecretary of commerce for industry and security Alan Estevez said in an interview with Washington-based think tank CNAS, when asked what it would take to get allies, particularly Japan and the Netherlands, to implement similar rules.

When asked what parts of the sprawling new China export rule could be included in a deal with allies, Estevez said “we’re looking at the whole gamut,” including chips as well as tools.

The rules cut China off from advanced semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with US equipment.

But Estevez said countries could receive carveouts from the US measures if they implement similar regimes at home.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Chipmaker SK Hynix to Slash Investment as Recession Looms

 

TSMC, Samsung Win Waivers; US Workers Ban Rocks China Firms

 

China Approves Fund Targeting Korean, Local Chipmakers

 

China’s Chip Industry Faces Deep Pain From US Curbs – FT

 

New US Export Rules Seek to Contain China’s Chip Sector

 

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

China Plans $221m Covid Quarantine Centre on Island - Caixin
China Plans $221m Covid Quarantine Centre on Island - Caixin
Samsung Says it Will Proceed with Huge Spending Plans
Samsung Says it Will Proceed with Huge Spending Plans
US Business Sentiment in China at Record Low, Survey Shows
US Business Sentiment in China at Record Low, Survey Shows
Samsung Heir Made Chairman a Year After Jail Release
Samsung Heir Made Chairman a Year After Jail Release
logo

Semiconductors

US Chipmaker Marvell Chops Research Staff in China
US Chipmaker Marvell Chops Research Staff in China
Alfie Habershon 27 Oct 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com