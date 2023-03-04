fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

US Looking to Ban Some Investment in Adversarial Nations – WSJ

March 4, 2023

New US rules are expected to cover private-equity and venture-capital investments in advanced semiconductors, supercomputing and some forms of artificial intelligence


US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo says the US is focused on "sophisticated tech" that China wants for its military, not other sectors or a wider industrial strategy. Photo: Reuters.

 

The US Treasury Department is preparing new rules that could prohibit US investment in certain sectors of adversarial nations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The Biden administration’s work on the new policy would largely deal with US investments in China, but the report, which cited reports provided to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, did not identify any countries.

The new rules are expected to cover private-equity and venture-capital investments in advanced semiconductors, supercomputing and some forms of artificial intelligence, the WSJ said, quoting sources.

The Treasury and Commerce departments expected to finalize their policy in the near future, it added.

ALSO SEE:

Nvidia’s Plan for Sales to Huawei at Risk if US Extends Curbs

 

China curbs focused on a narrow sector: Raimondo

The latest revelations follows a Reuters report last month that Biden administration was planning an outright ban on investments in some Chinese technology companies and increased scrutiny of others.

The United States passed a sweeping export controls last September that aimed at hobbling China’s semiconductor industry. Those measures have hit a significant impact on the sector in China and globally.

But Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo stressed in an interview with Yahoo Finance several days ago that the US is not looking to expand trade measures with China in a manner similar to Russia and its war in Ukraine.

She said they were “very focused on being targeted, precise, narrow and just looking at sophisticated technology that China doesn’t have, where we’re ahead, but they want for their military capacity.

“The United States does a great deal of trade with China – we should continue to do that. It supports a lot of American jobs. So, we don’t want to reduce that.

“But we do want to be really focused on the technology we need to be focused on [in regard to China’s military capacity].”

Computer chips, she said, were “somewhat unique in that they’re the foundation of every other technology, literally – big data, medical devices, synthetic biology, AI, quantum, high-end compute, all depends on chips. And we buy 90% of these chips from Taiwan.

“So this is somewhat unique.” And US moves and spending, from the multi-billion-dollar Chips Act was “an investment in America’s national security in order to achieve specific national security goals, versus a step towards a broader industrial strategy.”

 

  • Reuters with additional reporting and editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

US-China Rivalry May Spur Decoupling of Chip Sector – BBC

 

China’s Potential Chip Stars Hit by Latest US Bans – FT

 

China Forges Ahead of US in Supercomputer Race – FT

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Nvidia's Plan for Sales to Huawei at Risk if US Extends Curbs
Nvidia's Plan for Sales to Huawei at Risk if US Extends Curbs
Honda Chief Backs EV Shift But Says Fuel Engines Won’t Vanish
Honda Chief Backs EV Shift But Says Fuel Engines Won’t Vanish
AI Stocks Jump on Upbeat C3.ai Forecast, ChatGPT Boom
AI Stocks Jump on Upbeat C3.ai Forecast, ChatGPT Boom
Chip Executives Replace Pony Ma, Jack Ma at Key China Meet
Chip Executives Replace Pony Ma, Jack Ma at Key China Meet
logo

China-US Economic Ties

US Adds 28 Chinese Firms, 10 Others to Trade Blacklist
US Adds 28 Chinese Firms, 10 Others to Trade Blacklist
Jim Pollard 03 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com