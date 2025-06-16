US May Ban Entry to Citizens of 36 More States: Rubio Memo

State Department memo warns that citizens of ’36 countries’ may face full or partial ‘suspension of entry’ if their governments do not resolve US concerns within 60 days

The Trump administration is considering scaling up its travel restrictions and could potentially ban citizens from 36 more countries from entering the United States – including two more from Asia: Cambodia and Bhutan.

Earlier this month, the Republican president signed a proclamation that banned the entry of citizens from Afghanistan, Myanmar and 10 other countries, saying the move was needed to protect the United States against “foreign terrorists” and other national security threats.

And now a State Department cable, seen by Reuters, shows the immigration crackdown Trump launched this year at the start of his second term, which has included the deportation to El Salvador of hundreds of Venezuelans suspected of being gang members, could be greatly expanded.

Trump’s directive has also included efforts to deny some foreign students from enrolling at US universities, while deporting others.

In an internal diplomatic cable signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department outlined a dozen concerns about the countries in question and sought corrective action.

“The Department has identified 36 countries of concern that might be recommended for full or partial suspension of entry if they do not meet established benchmarks and requirements within 60 days,” the cable sent out over the weekend said. The cable was first reported by the Washington Post.

‘Lack of competent or cooperative governments’

Among the concerns raised was the lack of a competent or cooperative government by some of the countries mentioned to produce reliable identity documents, the cable said.

Another issue was the “questionable security” of some countries’ passports.

Some countries, the cable said, were not cooperative in facilitating the removal of its nationals from the United States who were ordered to be removed. Some countries had citizens overstaying on US visas that they were granted.

Other reasons for concern were the nationals of the country were involved in acts of terrorism in the United States, or anti-semitic and anti-American activity.

The cable noted that not all of these concerns pertained to every country listed.

“We are constantly reevaluating policies to ensure the safety of Americans and that foreign nationals follow our laws,” a senior State Department official said, declining to comment on specific internal deliberations and communications.

“The Department of State is committed to protecting our nation and its citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process,” the official said.

States facing full or partial bans:

The countries that could face a full or a partial ban if they do not address these concerns within the next 60 days are:

Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Ethiopia, Egypt, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, South Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Tonga, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

That would be a significant expansion of the ban that came into effect earlier this month. The countries affected were Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The entry of people from seven other countries – Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela – has also been partially restricted.

During his first in office, Trump announced a ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations, a policy that went through several iterations before it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

