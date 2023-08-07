fbpx

US Navy Sent to Alaska Over 11 Russia, China Warships – KTUU

August 7, 2023

US Navy destroyers were dispatched to Alaskan waters on Saturday after the “unprecedented” arrival of 11 Russian and Chinese warships “doing freedom of navigation” operations


Four US Navy warships were sent to waters off Alaska on the weekend after 11 Russian and Chinese military vessels staged 'freedom of navigation' operations, news reports said.
A group of naval vessels from Russia and China conduct a joint maritime military patrol in the Pacific Ocean, in this still image taken from video released on October 23, 2021. Russian Defence Ministry handout via Reuters.

 

Four US Navy destroyers were dispatched to the Aleutian Islands on Saturday after the “unprecedented” arrival of 11 Russian and Chinese warships “doing freedom of navigation operations” in Alaskan waters, according to US Senator Dan Sullivan, KTUU (the Alaska News Source) reported, which noted that vessels and surveillance aircraft from those foreign military services entered Alaskan defence areas in both 2021 and 2022.

The incursions “highlight a need to establish a US navy base in the far north”, according to Sullivan, who said that while there had been a significant Coast Guard build-up in Alaska, Russia had a far larger fleet of icebreakers – 54, including nuclear-powered vessels, compared to two US icebreakers, one of which is “broken”. But he said significant progress had been made on planning for a deepwater port in Nome, as geopolitical tension with foreign powers intensifies.

Read the full report: KTUU.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China Planning Network of Overseas Naval Bases – Guardian

 

US Fears China’s ‘Nation of Spies’ Will Target Foreign Firms

 

Typhoon Storms Hit Northeast China; Factories, Farms Swamped

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

