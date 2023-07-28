China Planning Network of Overseas Naval Bases – Guardian

Analysts say Beijing is working to match the US’s global maritime power and find a way to sidestep western sanctions

Chinese military chiefs are plotting to build a network of overseas naval bases in a bid to defend shipping routes and to protect the country from possible future Western sanctions, The Guardian reported.

A report from analysts at AidData claims Hambantota in Sri Lanka, Bata in Equatorial Guinea and Gwadar in Pakistan are the three most likely locations for a Chinese base in the next two to five years. The report’s authors considered Chinese state-owned bank funding for port projects and the strength of relationships with host country governments, to come up with a list of eight possible options for future naval bases.

By Sean O’Meara

