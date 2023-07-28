fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

China Planning Network of Overseas Naval Bases – Guardian

July 28, 2023

Analysts say Beijing is working to match the US’s global maritime power and find a way to sidestep western sanctions


China combat drill
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning takes part in a drill by the People's Liberation Army Navy in the western Pacific Ocean. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese military chiefs are plotting to build a network of overseas naval bases in a bid to defend shipping routes and to protect the country from possible future Western sanctions, The Guardian reported.

A report from analysts at AidData claims Hambantota in Sri Lanka, Bata in Equatorial Guinea and Gwadar in Pakistan are the three most likely locations for a Chinese base in the next two to five years. The report’s authors considered Chinese state-owned bank funding for port projects and the strength of relationships with host country governments, to come up with a list of eight possible options for future naval bases.

Read the full story: The Guardian

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

