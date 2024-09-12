fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

US Pressing Korean Chipmakers For More China Chip Curbs

September 12, 2024

The US is pressing the Korean government to ensure Samsung and SK Hynix restrict sales of their high-bandwidth memory chips to China


US and China flags are seen with printed circuit boards with computer chips (file Reuters image).

 

US officials are pressing South Korea and its giant chipmakers to curb China’s access to advanced memory chips, according to local media in Seoul.

Alan Estevez, a senior US Commerce official who addressed an economic security conference in Washington on Tuesday, noted that the “new battlefield” is going to be won and lost by the technology that is developed today and stressed the importance of allies and their role in joining the US in export controls targeting China, according to a report by Hankyoreh on Thursday (Sept 12).

He allegedly noted that two of the three companies which make high-bandwidth memory chips are Korean and said it was “important for us to have that capacity being developed and available for our own needs, as well as the needs of our allies.”

 

ALSO SEE: Korea Nabs Ex-Samsung Execs in $3.2bn China Chip Tech Scandal

 

SK Hynix, Samsung Electronics and the US’s Micron Technology are the only producers of HBM chips, which is “vital for AI accelerator chips,” it said, adding that Estevez’s comments were interpreted as a “call for South Korean companies to continue to work closely with the US on HBM products and technology while controlling exports to China.”

This is no surprise, given the Biden Administration has recently pressed the Dutch government to stop ASML, the world’s top chip tools maker, from maintaining the DUV (deep ultraviolet) lithography machines it has sold to China – a move that angered Beijing.

Hankyoreh said Cheong In-kyo, head of South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy’s trade negotiations division, attended the conference in Washington and confirmed to reporters that “The US is asking for our cooperation on this issue.”

Seoul and Washington have yet to discuss the matter, but given the heated atmosphere in the US capital ahead of the election in November, it appears likely that the US will seek to tighten export restrictions on chips and other tech ahead of the poll.

 

  • Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

China Threatens to Cut Off ASML Over New US Chip Curbs

Asian Superpowers’ Rise in Critical Tech Research Ranking: ASPI

Chinese Tech Giants Pouring Cash Into AI Processors – FT

China-Based Inventors Have Filed 1,020 Patents With US Funding

China’s Critical Minerals Blockade Risks Global Chip Shortage

US Tech Firms Face ‘Death Spiral’ From New China Curbs: Lawmakers

Huawei Close to Releasing AI Chip to Rival Nvidia in China: WSJ

Huawei’s China-Made 7nm Chip ‘Years Behind US’, Raimondo Says

US Set to Double Tariffs on Chinese Semiconductors in 2025 – TH

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Carbon Fibre Could Boost EV Ranges by 70%, Say Researchers – IE
Carbon Fibre Could Boost EV Ranges by 70%, Say Researchers – IE
'US to Sanction Prominent Cambodians Tied to Scam Centres'
'US to Sanction Prominent Cambodians Tied to Scam Centres'
Nikkei Bounces Back on Weaker Yen, Tech Stocks Lift Hang Seng
Nikkei Bounces Back on Weaker Yen, Tech Stocks Lift Hang Seng
Strong Global EV Sales in August Despite Big EU Slump
Strong Global EV Sales in August Despite Big EU Slump
logo

Semiconductors

Korea Nabs Ex-Samsung Execs in $3.2bn China Chip Tech Scandal
Korea Nabs Ex-Samsung Execs in $3.2bn China Chip Tech Scandal
Jim Pollard 11 Sep 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com