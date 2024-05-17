fbpx

US Set to Double Tariffs on Chinese Semiconductors in 2025 – TH

May 17, 2024

The reported move comes after US President Joe Biden announced sweeping tariff increases on Chinese chip, EV, battery and solar cell imports


US and China flags are seen with printed circuit boards with computer chips (file Reuters image).

 

The US is poised to double its tariffs on Chinese semiconductors next year, Tom’s Hardware reported, as the White House shows no signs of letting up on its squeeze on China’s tech industry. 

According to a White House press release, tariffs on Chinese chips will increase from 25% to 50% in 2025, effectively doubling its tax rate, the story went on, as it also seeks to protect its $280 billion investment in its own semiconductor industry.

Biden’s 2022 CHIPS Act has seen the administration try to entice American semiconductor companies like Intel and international companies like TSMC to set up shop in the US, while at the same time it tries to prevent its own high-end tech falling into the hands of China’s military.

Read the full story: Tom’s Hardware

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

