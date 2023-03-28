US Seeks to Cut China’s ‘Developing Country’ Status – The Hill

Lawmakers in the US Congress voted unanimously on Monday to direct the Secretary of State to work to strip China of its ‘developing country’ status in international bodies

Lawmakers in the US Congress voted unanimously (415-0) on Monday to direct the Secretary of State to work to strip China of its ‘developing country’ status in international bodies, according to a report by The Hill, which said ‘The PRC is Not a Developing Country Act’ directs Antony Blinken to propose a mechanism to alter China’s status “from developing country to upper middle income country, high income country or developed country for international organizations that include both the US and China”.

Congress wants the top US diplomat to ensure China does not receive preferential treatment or assistance within organizations because it is classed as a developing country, despite being the world’s second largest economy and having 18.6% of the global economy, the report said, which quoted Republican Young Kim as saying China was using its developing country status “to game the system and hurt countries that are truly in need”.

