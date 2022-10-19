fbpx

US, Taiwan in Talks Over Joint Weapons Production: Nikkei

October 19, 2022

The two countries are considering using US tech to produce weapons in Taiwan, or producing the weapons in the United States using Taiwanese parts


Taiwan Strait US Navy
The guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd and US Coast Guard cutter Munro transit the Taiwan Strait in August. Photo: US Navy via Reuters

 

The US is mulling a plan to team up with Taiwan to jointly produce weapons, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper claimed on Wednesday.

Discussions are reportedly already under way between the two nations to step up production capacity for US-designed arms and speed up their transfer as part of a move to bolster deterrents against China.

Options would include the US providing technology to produce weapons in Taiwan, or producing the weapons in the United States using Taiwanese parts, the Nikkei added.

 

Also on AF: Asia Stocks See US Earnings Lift But Congress Caution Weighs

 

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China would never renounce the right to use force over Taiwan, which it views as its own territory but that it would strive for a peaceful resolution.

Taiwan’s presidential office said earlier this week Taiwan would not back down on its sovereignty and would not compromise on freedom and democracy, but that meeting on the battlefield was not an option.

Tensions in the region remain high. On Tuesday, the Taiwan Defence Ministry said two Chinese air force planes crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

We Will Never Rule Out Using Force on Taiwan: Xi Jinping

New US Defence Bill Includes Security Aid to Taiwan, Ukraine

US Sending ‘Dangerous Signals’ on Taiwan, China Says

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Musk’s Hong Kong-Style Taiwan Power-Sharing Plan Shot Down
Xi Third Term Will See Taiwan Tensions Rise, Warns Taipei
China Targets Boeing Defense, Raytheon CEOs Over Taiwan Deal
Taiwan President Hails ‘Democracy Chips’ Tie-Up With US
