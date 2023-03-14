fbpx

US Would ‘Destroy Taiwan Chip Factories if China Invaded’ – BI

March 14, 2023

A former US security adviser said China would be able to “control the world economy” if it took over Taiwan’s chip factories


China simulated attacks, Taiwan said on Saturday.
A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft flies over the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, one of mainland China's closest points to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan island, Fujian province, August 5, 2022. Photo: Aly Song, Reuters.

 

The United States would destroy Taiwan’s semiconductor factories to stop them falling into Chinese hands if Beijing ordered an invasion, a former national security adviser claims, according to a report by Business Insider.

Taiwan’s TSMC is the world’s largest chipmaker, responsible for an estimated 90% of the market for advanced processors, and Robert O’Brien, who served as national security advisor under Donald Trump, said the US “and its allies are never going to let those factories fall into Chinese hands”.

Read the full story: Business Insider

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

