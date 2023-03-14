US Would ‘Destroy Taiwan Chip Factories if China Invaded’ – BI

The United States would destroy Taiwan’s semiconductor factories to stop them falling into Chinese hands if Beijing ordered an invasion, a former national security adviser claims, according to a report by Business Insider.
Taiwan’s TSMC is the world’s largest chipmaker, responsible for an estimated 90% of the market for advanced processors, and Robert O’Brien, who served as national security advisor under Donald Trump, said the US “and its allies are never going to let those factories fall into Chinese hands”.
Read the full story: Business Insider
- By Sean O’Meara
