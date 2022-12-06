VW to Sell Chinese-Built Electric Cars in Europe – Carscoops

VW’s Cupra brand will start producing its striking new Tavascan model at its joint venture factory in China operated alongside JAC

German car giant group Volkswagen is to start exporting electric vehicles produced in China to Europe in two years time, auto news website Carscoops reported.

VW revealed that its Cupra brand will start building the Tavascan at its joint venture factory in Anhui, China, which it operates alongside JAC, from 2024. The move will see VW join the likes of Tesla, BMW, and Renault in selling Chinese-built EVs in Europe.

Read the full story: Carscoops

By Sean O’Meara

Read more:

VW to Take 60% Stake in JV With China’s Horizon Robotics

Tesla, GM, VW Recover 20% Capacity in Shanghai After Restart

VW Expects Semiconductor Shortage to Last Until 2024