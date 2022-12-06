fbpx

VW to Sell Chinese-Built Electric Cars in Europe – Carscoops

December 6, 2022

VW’s Cupra brand will start producing its striking new Tavascan model at its joint venture factory in China operated alongside JAC


VW in Huawei talks
VW will start building the Cupra Tavascan at its joint venture factory in Anhui, China.

 

German car giant group Volkswagen is to start exporting electric vehicles produced in China to Europe in two years time, auto news website Carscoops reported.

VW revealed that its Cupra brand will start building the Tavascan at its joint venture factory in Anhui, China, which it operates alongside JAC, from 2024. The move will see VW join the likes of Tesla, BMW, and Renault in selling Chinese-built EVs in Europe.

Read the full story: Carscoops

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

VW to Take 60% Stake in JV With China’s Horizon Robotics

Tesla, GM, VW Recover 20% Capacity in Shanghai After Restart

VW Expects Semiconductor Shortage to Last Until 2024

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

China’s BYD to Start Selling EVs in Japan From January 2023
China’s BYD to Start Selling EVs in Japan From January 2023
Vishakha Saxena 06 Dec 2022

