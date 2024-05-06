fbpx

Warren Buffett Likens AI to the Atomic Bomb — Quartz

May 6, 2024

The investment mogul said that he became “a little nervous” about AI after seeing a deepfake of his “delivering a message that in no way” came from him


Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, US
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska in 2019. Photo: Reuters

 

Investment mogul Warren Buffett called artificial intelligence as scary as the atomic bomb, saying the technology had “enormous potential” for good and harm alike, according to a report by Quartz.

Speaking at the annual shareholders conference of his investment group Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett referenced earlier remarks where he had described the atomic bomb as a genie that had been let out of the bottle. “AI is somewhat similar, it’s part way out of the bottle,” Buffett went on to say.

Buffett said that he became “a little nervous” about AI after seeing a deepfake of his “delivering a message that in no way” came from him. He added that the experience made him worry that the technology had the potential to lead to a tremendous amount of scams.

“I do think, as someone who doesn’t understand a damn thing about it, that it has enormous potential for good, and enormous potential for harm,” Buffett said. He added that AI scamming was set to become “the growth industry of all time.”

US Asks China to Declare AI Will Never Control Its Nuclear Arms

Fears Rising on Impacts From Unrestrained AI Projects

AI Poses Extinction Risk, as Bad as Nuclear War, AI CEOs Say

AI Could Pass Human Tests This Decade, Says Nvidia Chief

China’s AI ‘Supermind’ to Track World’s Top Scientists – Newsweek

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

Massive Inflows Into Taiwan ETFs Spark Volatility Concerns
US Asks China to Declare AI Will Never Control Its Nuclear Arms
Foreign Carmakers Seek Chinese EV Partners on AI, Smart Tech
Intel Set to Unveil Reduced-Performance AI Chips for China
Qualcomm Rises on Surge in Demand for AI Chips in China
