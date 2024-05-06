Warren Buffett Likens AI to the Atomic Bomb — Quartz

The investment mogul said that he became “a little nervous” about AI after seeing a deepfake of his “delivering a message that in no way” came from him

Investment mogul Warren Buffett called artificial intelligence as scary as the atomic bomb, saying the technology had “enormous potential” for good and harm alike, according to a report by Quartz.

Speaking at the annual shareholders conference of his investment group Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett referenced earlier remarks where he had described the atomic bomb as a genie that had been let out of the bottle. “AI is somewhat similar, it’s part way out of the bottle,” Buffett went on to say.

Buffett said that he became “a little nervous” about AI after seeing a deepfake of his “delivering a message that in no way” came from him. He added that the experience made him worry that the technology had the potential to lead to a tremendous amount of scams.

“I do think, as someone who doesn’t understand a damn thing about it, that it has enormous potential for good, and enormous potential for harm,” Buffett said. He added that AI scamming was set to become “the growth industry of all time.”

