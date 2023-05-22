WHO Snubs Taiwan Bid For Summit Invite After China Pressure

The World Health Organization won’t be inviting a Taipei delegation to its annual assembly in Geneva following protests by Beijing

Taiwan’s bid to get an invitation to the World Health Organization’s annual assembly has been scuppered by China.

The annual assembly in Geneva decided on Monday not to invite Taiwan to the event, which runs from May 21-30 after Beijing – and Pakistan – urged members to reject Taipei’s inclusion.

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan and says the island is not a separate country but part of “one China” governed by Beijing. China’s insistence that Taiwan is not a country means that the island is excluded from many international organisations.

Taiwan condemned the WHO decision, saying it was “contemptible” of China to block its participation in global bodies and that Beijing had no right to speak for the island.

“Only Taiwan’s democratically elected government can represent Taiwan’s 23 million people in the WHO and other international organisations and protect the health and human rights of the Taiwanese people,” its foreign ministry said.

China welcomed the decision with its foreign ministry claiming nearly 100 other countries backed the one-China principle and also opposed Taiwan’s participation.

Taiwan is allowed to attend some technical WHO meetings but said its exclusion from the WHO hindered efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The island rejects China’s sovereignty claims and says only the Taiwanese people can decide their future.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

