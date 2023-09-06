Workers Arrested After Digging Shortcut in Great Wall – UPI

The pair are said to have damaged the World Heritage Site ‘beyond repair’ after knocking down a section to get to a work site

Two construction workers have been arrested after they allegedly used an excavator to dig a shortcut through the Great Wall of China in central Shanxi province, UPI reported.

The iconic Great Wall, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987 and runs some 13,000 miles across the country, had been “damaged beyond repair,” China Daily said according to the report. The pair, a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, said they were trying to cut down the distance their digger had to travel to its work site.

By Sean O’Meara

