Workers Arrested After Digging Shortcut in Great Wall – UPI

September 6, 2023

The pair are said to have damaged the World Heritage Site ‘beyond repair’ after knocking down a section to get to a work site


The Great Wall of China at Jinshanling.
Two construction workers have been arrested after they allegedly used an excavator to dig a shortcut through the Great Wall of China in central Shanxi province, UPI reported.

The iconic Great Wall, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987 and runs some 13,000 miles across the country, had been “damaged beyond repair,” China Daily said according to the report. The pair, a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, said they were trying to cut down the distance their digger had to travel to its work site.

Read the full story: UPI

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

