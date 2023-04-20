fbpx

World Faces Worst Rice Shortage In 20 Years – CNBC

April 20, 2023

Rice production for 2023 is set to log its largest shortfall in two decades, a report by Fitch Solutions has warned


A man wades through flood waters carrying his grand- daughter on his back following floods during the monsoon season in Charsadda, Pakistan, August 28, 2022. The dramatic floods in Pakistan are among the extreme weather events tipped to create a global rice shortage this year. Reuters.

 

Global rice production for 2023 is set to log its largest shortfall in two decades, a report by Fitch Solutions has warned, adding that a shortfall of about 8.7 million tons  – the biggest since the 2003/04 fiscal year, has been forecast, and that rice production has been caused by bad weather in China in the second half of 2022, along with record flooding in Pakistan and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The price of rice has already risen and flow-on impacts are likely to hit major importers such as Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and countries in Africa, according to a report by CNBC. “At the global level, the most evident impact of the global rice deficit has been, and still is, decade-high rice prices,” Fitch Solutions’ commodities analyst Charles Hart was quoted as telling the news outlet.

Another natural event that could dent rice production is El Niño, which is set to return this year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has predicted.

Read the full report: CNBC.

 

ALSO SEE:

Deaths, Health Crisis as Severe Heatwave Rocks Asia – Guardian

 

China-Russia Trade Booms as War Forces Moscow to Look East

 

Russia-Ukraine War Causes ‘Once in a Generation’ Food Crisis

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

