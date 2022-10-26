fbpx

Type to search

Markets

World’s Largest iPhone Factory Hit by Covid in China – SCMP

October 26, 2022

Reports of Foxconn’s Zhengzhou campus operating in a “production bubble” went viral on Chinese social media platforms


People wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while listening to the annual general meeting at the lobby of Foxconn's office in Taipei
Foxconn told SCMP that the outbreak has affected a “small number of employees” and that operations at the campus are “relatively stable”. Photo: Reuters

 

The largest iPhone factory in the world, owned by the Foxconn Technology Group in the central Chinese city Zhengzhou, has been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak, the South China Morning Post reported.

Foxconn told SCMP that the outbreak had affected a “small number of employees” and that operations at the campus are “relatively stable”. Foxconn’s statement came after reports of the Zhengzhou campus operating in a “production bubble” went viral on Chinese social media platforms.

Read the full report: SCMP.

 

 

 

Read more:

 

Xi Jinping Doubles Down on China’s Zero Covid Policy – NYT

 

 

Zero Covid Brings Guangdong Factory Hub to its Knees – RFA

 

China’s Yuan Drops Near 15-Year Low After Investors’ Sell-off

 

Mining Giant BHP ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About China Economy

 

 

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Here's How China’s ‘Self-Interest’ May Be Adding to Global Inflation
Here's How China’s ‘Self-Interest’ May Be Adding to Global Inflation
AF TV: Billions at stake as China imposes new lockdowns
AF TV: Billions at stake as China imposes new lockdowns
Taiwan President Hails ‘Democracy Chips’ Tie-Up With US
Taiwan President Hails ‘Democracy Chips’ Tie-Up With US
China’s Economy Stumbles as Property, Covid Struggles Rage
China’s Economy Stumbles as Property, Covid Struggles Rage
logo

Markets

WhatsApp Back Online After Global Outage Disrupts Asia
WhatsApp Back Online After Global Outage Disrupts Asia
Alfie Habershon 25 Oct 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com