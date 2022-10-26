World’s Largest iPhone Factory Hit by Covid in China – SCMP

The largest iPhone factory in the world, owned by the Foxconn Technology Group in the central Chinese city Zhengzhou, has been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak, the South China Morning Post reported.
Foxconn told SCMP that the outbreak had affected a “small number of employees” and that operations at the campus are “relatively stable”. Foxconn’s statement came after reports of the Zhengzhou campus operating in a “production bubble” went viral on Chinese social media platforms.
Read the full report: SCMP.
