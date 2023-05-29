fbpx

Xi is Bigger Threat Than Putin: Ex-Canadian PM – Globe+Mail

May 29, 2023

Former PM Stephen Harper has rated China’s paramount leader as a greater long-term threat to democracies around the world than Russia’s Vladimir Putin.


Former Canadian PM Stephen Harper has described China's Xi Jinping as a far greater threat to democracies than Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a reception at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Sputnik via Reuters.

 

Stephen Harper, who was Canada’s prime minister from 2006 to 2015, has described China’s top leader as a far greater threat to democracies around the world than Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a report by the Globe and Mail, which noted that Harper, who spoke at a hotel in Vancouver last Thursday, believed China’s political interference in Canada is likely to be more severe than what is already known, in terms of seeking to influence elections and intrude on his country’s political machinations.

Harper – who urges an end of what he calls “naive globalism” – was quoted as saying: “Xi Jinping is a much more long-term, serious threat than Putin,” in the report, explaining that under Xi, China wants “to create a new world order, a hub-and-spokes global economy where all authority is ultimately centred in Beijing.”

Read the full report: Globe and Mail.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

