China Needs Tech Self-Reliance to Avoid Being Strangled: Xi – SCMP

February 2, 2023

President Xi Jinping warned this week that China must speed up moves to become self-reliant in science and technology “to prevent being strangled by foreign countries”


This combination of pictures shows President Xi Jinping, with members of the Politburo Standing Committee, with Li Qiang, top left, Zhao Leji, top right, Wang Huning, middle left, Cai Qi, middle right, Ding Xuexiang, bottom left, Li Xi, bottom right. Photos: Tingshu Wang, Thomas Peter, Reuters.

 

President Xi Jinping warned this week that China must speed up moves to become self-reliant in science and technology “to prevent being strangled by foreign countries”, according to a report by the South China Morning Post, which quoted remarks he was said to have given to the Politburo group study – the country’s 24 most powerful politicians – on Tuesday.

Xi’s comments “highlight the sense of urgency in Beijing amid heightened decoupling efforts by the US” in core technologies such as chips and artificial intelligence, which could threaten the Communist Party’s development path, it said, noting that Xi wanted a new development pattern to consolidate China’s economic development, enhance security and stability, and bolster viability and competitiveness.

Read the full report: The SCMP.

 

Huge Debts Limiting Services in Some Chinese Cities – CNN

 

China Warns of Export Curb on Polysilicon, Solar Wafers – PV Mag

 

Indian Market Rout Intensifies After Adani Drops $2.5bn Share Sale

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

