China Needs Tech Self-Reliance to Avoid Being Strangled: Xi – SCMP

President Xi Jinping warned this week that China must speed up moves to become self-reliant in science and technology “to prevent being strangled by foreign countries”

President Xi Jinping warned this week that China must speed up moves to become self-reliant in science and technology “to prevent being strangled by foreign countries”, according to a report by the South China Morning Post, which quoted remarks he was said to have given to the Politburo group study – the country’s 24 most powerful politicians – on Tuesday.

Xi’s comments “highlight the sense of urgency in Beijing amid heightened decoupling efforts by the US” in core technologies such as chips and artificial intelligence, which could threaten the Communist Party’s development path, it said, noting that Xi wanted a new development pattern to consolidate China’s economic development, enhance security and stability, and bolster viability and competitiveness.

Read the full report: The SCMP.

ALSO SEE: