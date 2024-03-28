Yellen: China’s Green Energy Push a Threat to Global Jobs – AP

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has accused China of ‘distorting prices’ with its increased green tech production levels

China’s production charge in solar energy, electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries is unfair and ‘distorting global prices’, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the Associated Press reported.

She also said China’s green energy push “hurts American firms and workers, as well as firms and workers around the world”, the story went on, and she pledged to warn her Chinese counterparts of the impact of their approach when she next visits the country.

Yellen delivered her warning on Wednesday at a solar cell manufacturing facility in Norcross, Georgia, which had been forced to close in 2017, in large part due to cheap imports flooding the market, according to the Treasury, but is now reopening thanks to Washington’s support.

Sean O'Meara

