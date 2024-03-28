fbpx

Yellen: China’s Green Energy Push a Threat to Global Jobs – AP

March 28, 2024

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has accused China of ‘distorting prices’ with its increased green tech production levels


A man works on solar panels at a solar power plant of China Huaneng Group in Huaiyin Jiangsu province, China, on June 13, 2018. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s production charge in solar energy, electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries is unfair and ‘distorting global prices’, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the Associated Press reported.

She also said China’s green energy push “hurts American firms and workers, as well as firms and workers around the world”, the story went on, and she pledged to warn her Chinese counterparts of the impact of their approach when she next visits the country.

Yellen delivered her warning on Wednesday at a solar cell manufacturing facility in Norcross, Georgia, which had been forced to close in 2017, in large part due to cheap imports flooding the market, according to the Treasury, but is now reopening thanks to Washington’s support.

Read the full story: Associated Press

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.



