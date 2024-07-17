fbpx

40 China Banks Hit by Debt, Slowdown ‘Merged’ in 2024 – N’week

July 17, 2024

Dozens of “high-risk” banks were taken over by bigger entities in the first six months of this year as small rural lenders succumbed to real estate debts and other woes


Chinese police have arrested 234 people over a major banking scandal in Henan province, a local security bureau said on Tuesday.
Financial regulators in Henan had to deal with a financial crisis in mid-2022 that affected millions of customers. This July 2022 pic shows people at a protest in Zhengzhou over the freezing of their deposits by rural banks. File video screengrab: Reuters.

 

At least 40 “high-risk” Chinese banks were taken over by bigger institutions in the first six months of this year as small and mid-sized rural lenders “buckle under exposure to debts,” according to a report by Newsweek, which said this figure was four times the number of banks that were shut down in 2023, while financial news agency Yicai Global had noted that industry insiders believed the “trend is only expected to accelerate as restructuring picks up pace.”

Many of the merged banks were embroiled in the real estate crisis that led to a Hong Kong court ordering the liquidation of the massively indebted China Evergrande early this year – 36 of them were in Liaoning province in the northeast, where a financial regulator had given them till December to “complete the termination of legal entities,” the report said. It explained that rural banks have less startup funding, less large shareholders and are often plagued by poor management practices.

Read the full report: Newsweek.

 

