West Asia

China Keen to Begin Mining in Afghanistan This Year, Taliban Says

August 20, 2025

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi discussed mining and Belt and Road projects, the Afghan Taliban said on Wednesday; approach comes after return of 1.5m refugees this year


China's ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Xing meets with acting deputy PM Abdul Kabir on October 24, 2024 (Pic: X, China Embassy Kabul).

 

China’s top diplomat told Taliban leaders in Afghanistan on Wednesday that Beijing wants to look for minerals in their country.

China wants to explore and mine minerals, and for Kabul to formally join its Belt and Road Initiative, the Afghan Taliban foreign ministry said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Kabul and held talks with Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the ministry said in a statement, adding that both countries wanted to expand cooperation in a range of areas.

 

Beijing will continue to support the Afghan government to achieve long-term peace and stability, Wang told Muttaqi, according to a readout of the meeting released by China’s foreign ministry.

China is willing to deepen political mutual trust with Afghanistan and step up cooperation in areas including trade and agriculture, Wang said.

He called on Afghanistan to combat militant forces, adding that tighter security ties would provide a guarantee to bilateral economic cooperation.

“Mr Wang Yi also mentioned that China intends to initiate practical mining activities this year,” the Afghan statement said.

China was the first country to appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan under the Taliban and has sought to develop its ties with the hardline Islamist group that took control of the war-torn country in 2021.

The impoverished country, rich in lithium, copper and iron deposits, could offer a wealth of mineral resources to boost Beijing’s supply chain security, analysts say.

The Wakhan Corridor linking China and Afghanistan is seen in the top right in this Wikimedia Commons map.

Millions of refugees return

Wang’s visit comes at a time when Afghanistan has been overwhelmed with refugees pushed out of Pakistan and Iran.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on August 8 that over four million Afghans have returned from Pakistan and Iran since September 2023. That number includes over 1.5 million refugees forcibly returned this year.

Many are stuck in crowded camps around Kabul and face food insecurity, which is why the IOM has launched an international appeal for assistance.

The Taliban regime won formal diplomatic recognition from Russia on July 3, but analysts say Moscow acted because of security concerns and a desire to stop any resurgence of Islamist militant groups operating out of Afghanistan destabilizing Central Asia or Russia itself.

The country’s government services are reportedly plagued by corruption and administrative inertia. Critics say women and minorities continue to be excluded from public life.

 

  • Reuters with additional input and editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

