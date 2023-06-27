AI Helps Uncover China Spy Balloon Campaign Evidence – BBC

New research disputes China’s claim the balloon shot down over the eastern US coast in late January was a weather airship and a one-off

China has been operating an extensive spy balloon programme for at least five years which has seen covert flights taking place over neighbours Japan and Taiwan, a BBC investigation has claimed.

Synthetaic, an artificial intelligence company, worked through huge amounts of data captured by satellites, uncovering multiple images of balloons crossing East Asia. John Culver, a former CIA East Asia analyst, said the Chinese balloons were “specially designed for these long-range missions” and some had “apparently circumnavigated the globe”.

By Sean O’Meara

