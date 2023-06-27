fbpx

AI Helps Uncover China Spy Balloon Campaign Evidence – BBC

June 27, 2023

New research disputes China’s claim the balloon shot down over the eastern US coast in late January was a weather airship and a one-off


A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flew over the US and Canada for a week before being shot down off the Atlantic Coast.
China has been operating an extensive spy balloon programme for at least five years which has seen covert flights taking place over neighbours Japan and Taiwan, a BBC investigation has claimed.

Synthetaic, an artificial intelligence company, worked through huge amounts of data captured by satellites, uncovering multiple images of balloons crossing East Asia. John Culver, a former CIA East Asia analyst, said the Chinese balloons were “specially designed for these long-range missions” and some had “apparently circumnavigated the globe”.

Read the full story: BBC

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

