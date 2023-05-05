fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

Blinken to Reschedule China Trip After Spy Balloon Fallout

May 5, 2023

The US Secretary of State said he was keen to re-establish lines of communication after cancelling his February visit


U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers the Closing Plenary Keynote address at the Cities Summit of the Americas in Denver, Colorado, U.S. April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers the Closing Plenary Keynote address at the Cities Summit of the Americas in Denver, Colorado, U.S. April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is hoping to reschedule a visit to China this year after his planned trip in February was cancelled in the fallout over the Chinese spy balloon saga.

Blinken, in an interview with the Washington Post, said: “I think it’s important … that we re-establish regular lines of communication at all levels and across our government.”

 

Also on AF: Apple Bets on India’s Middle Class in Hunt for Future Markets

 

The secretary of state’s trip to Beijing in February was pulled amid heightened tensions after a Chinese ‘spy balloon’ was tracked flying across the northeast of the United States.

Mr Blinken said at the time that the incident was “a violation of our sovereignty”, adding: “It’s even more irresponsible coming on the eve of a long-planned visit.”

America’s top diplomat had been set to visit Beijing to hold talks on a wide range of issues, including China’s support for Russia in its war with Ukraine, Taiwan and concern over China’s apparent lack of effort to minimise the amount of fentanyl reaching the US.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Blinken Warning on ‘Lethal Aid’ for Russia Strains China Ties

Blinken Cancels China Trip as ‘Spy Balloon’ Strains Ties

Blinken, Foreign Minister Qin Talk of Closer China-US Ties

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Taiwan Invasion 'Could Wipe Off up to $1 Trillion Per Year'
Taiwan Invasion 'Could Wipe Off up to $1 Trillion Per Year'
Apple Bets on India’s Middle Class in Hunt for Future Markets
Apple Bets on India’s Middle Class in Hunt for Future Markets
Hang Seng Rises, China Stocks Dip on Services Boost, AI Fears
Hang Seng Rises, China Stocks Dip on Services Boost, AI Fears
China Orders Check on Auditors to Ensure Data Secrecy - FT
China Orders Check on Auditors to Ensure Data Secrecy - FT
logo

China-US Economic Ties

China’s Top Financial Data Provider, Wind, Cuts Foreign Access
China’s Top Financial Data Provider, Wind, Cuts Foreign Access
Jim Pollard 05 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com