Blinken to Reschedule China Trip After Spy Balloon Fallout

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is hoping to reschedule a visit to China this year after his planned trip in February was cancelled in the fallout over the Chinese spy balloon saga.

Blinken, in an interview with the Washington Post, said: “I think it’s important … that we re-establish regular lines of communication at all levels and across our government.”

The secretary of state’s trip to Beijing in February was pulled amid heightened tensions after a Chinese ‘spy balloon’ was tracked flying across the northeast of the United States.

Mr Blinken said at the time that the incident was “a violation of our sovereignty”, adding: “It’s even more irresponsible coming on the eve of a long-planned visit.”

America’s top diplomat had been set to visit Beijing to hold talks on a wide range of issues, including China’s support for Russia in its war with Ukraine, Taiwan and concern over China’s apparent lack of effort to minimise the amount of fentanyl reaching the US.

