AI Revolution Firing Nuclear Power Push – NBC News

March 8, 2024

But there are concerns approvals for nuclear projects won’t be able to keep pace with the tech industry’s demand for cleaner power


Tech firms have been pouring money into nuclear energy for years.

 

The AI revolution is having an unexpected consequence with its need for sustainable power fuelling a nuclear power push, NBC News reported.

A nuclear startup, backed by OpenAI chief Sam Altman, wants to power homes and data centres alike, with tech firms and Silicon Valley billionaires having been pouring money into nuclear energy for years, pitching it as crucial to the green transition, the story went on.

But while generative AI is growing at speed, nuclear power projects are heavily regulated and usually develop at a very slow pace, raising questions about whether nuclear energy can cut emissions as quickly as energy-guzzling AI adds to them.

Read the full story: NBC News

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

India To Pump $1.2 Billion Into AI Projects, Startups

China Aims for Self Sufficiency in Emerging Tech, AI, Big Data

AI Could Pass Human Tests This Decade, Says Nvidia Chief

China’s AI ‘Supermind’ to Track World’s Top Scientists – Newsweek

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

Evergrande Hires Legal Teams as China's Property Crisis Deepens
TikTok, US Lawmakers in War of Words as Bill to Ban App Gets Fuel
China Ramping up Its Transition to Clean Energy, Grid Storage
Hang Seng Boosted by Tech, Profit-Taking Caps Nikkei Gains
India To Pump $1.2 Billion Into AI Projects, Startups
