AI Revolution Firing Nuclear Power Push – NBC News

But there are concerns approvals for nuclear projects won’t be able to keep pace with the tech industry’s demand for cleaner power

The AI revolution is having an unexpected consequence with its need for sustainable power fuelling a nuclear power push, NBC News reported.

A nuclear startup, backed by OpenAI chief Sam Altman, wants to power homes and data centres alike, with tech firms and Silicon Valley billionaires having been pouring money into nuclear energy for years, pitching it as crucial to the green transition, the story went on.

But while generative AI is growing at speed, nuclear power projects are heavily regulated and usually develop at a very slow pace, raising questions about whether nuclear energy can cut emissions as quickly as energy-guzzling AI adds to them.

By Sean O’Meara

