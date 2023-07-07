fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Amid Tense Ties, US Begins Fresh China Audit Inspections

July 7, 2023

About a dozen Chinese firms, including Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Didi Global and NetEase, are likely to be inspected in a fresh round of routine checks


The United States’ accounting watchdog has been looking into of audits of Wall Street-listed Chinese firms in Hong Kong in recent weeks, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

About a dozen Chinese firms, including Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Didi Global and NetEase, are likely to be inspected in a fresh round of routine checks, amid a heated trade and technology war between the world’s two biggest economies.

The inspections are part of an agreement signed between Washington and Beijing to prevent the delisting of close to 250 US-listed Chinese firms, with a combined market cap of $2.1 trillion, this year.

 

Also on AF: China’s Ant Group Facing $1.1bn Fine, to End PBOC Revamp

 

The visit, led by US audit watchdog the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), would continue field work from a previous trip by officials in March, the source said.

Washington’s inspections of Chinese companies follow a long-running dispute over auditing compliance of US-listed Chinese firms. Beijing has long been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect local accounting firms, citing national security concerns.

The dispute threatened to cut China’s access to the world’s biggest capital market while putting $1.1 trillion of American investments at risk.

Ultimately, after several rounds of negotiations with Beijing regulators, the PCAOB said in December it had gained full access to inspect and investigate US-listed Chinese companies for the first time.

The watchdog previously said it would demand complete access in mainland China and Hong Kong in their regular inspections from 2023.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

China Says Willing to Cooperate on Audits With US Officials

 

Big Funds Eye Tokyo Amid Negative Sentiment on China Stocks

 

China’s First US-Style IPO Shares Soar in Market Defying Debuts

 

Patriotic Buyers Pump China Stocks Hit by US, Japan Sanctions

 

China to Price Hong Kong-Listed Alibaba, Tencent Stocks in Yuan

 

Chinese Firms Swap Auditors to Avoid Delisting in US – Nikkei

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

China Metal Curbs, Rare Earths Risks Fuel Hunt For Safe Sources
China Scraps Top EU Envoy's Trip Amid Chip Metal Curbs Backlash
US to Cut China Access to Amazon, Microsoft Cloud Computing: WSJ
EU to Beef Up Japan Ties on Chips, AI to ‘De-Risk’ From China
China-US Economic Ties

Yellen Urges Reforms, Hits at China’s ‘Unfair’ Actions on US Firms
