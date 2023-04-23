Apple MacBook Manufacturer Quanta to Build Vietnam Factory

The move by the Taiwanese contractor is the latest by firms in Apple’s supply chain which sees them avoiding ties to China

Apple supplier Quanta Computer is looking to establish a factory in northern Vietnam, the country’s government said.

The company, a MacBook contract manufacturer, has signed an agreement with the authorities of Nam Dinh province, 90 km (56 miles) south of Hanoi, to construct the facility at an industrial park there.

The facility, which would be Quanta’s 9th factory globally, would initially cover an area of 22.5 hectares, the statement said, without giving its capacity nor a time frame for the construction.

Local media said on Saturday Quanta would invest $120 million in the factory.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

Apple in Negotiations to Manufacture MacBooks in Thailand

Lockdown Breach Sparks Chaos at Apple, Tesla Supplier Quanta

China Firms to Make Apple Watch, MacBook in Vietnam – Nikkei