Apple MacBook Manufacturer Quanta to Build Vietnam Factory

April 23, 2023

The move by the Taiwanese contractor is the latest by firms in Apple’s supply chain which sees them avoiding ties to China


The keyboard and applications on an Apple MacBook Pro are shown at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California, U.S. July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo
Apple supplier Quanta Computer is looking to establish a factory in northern Vietnam, the country’s government said.

The company, a MacBook contract manufacturer, has signed an agreement with the authorities of Nam Dinh province, 90 km (56 miles) south of Hanoi, to construct the facility at an industrial park there.

The facility, which would be Quanta’s 9th factory globally, would initially cover an area of 22.5 hectares, the statement said, without giving its capacity nor a time frame for the construction.

Local media said on Saturday Quanta would invest $120 million in the factory.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

