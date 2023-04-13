Apple in Negotiations to Manufacture MacBooks in Thailand

The technology giant already mass produces its Apple Watch in the Southeast Asian country

Apple is reportedly in talks with Thai suppliers over plans to make MacBooks in the country as the US tech giant continues to move its supply chain away from China.

Suppliers involved in the talks already have manufacturing complexes in Thailand for other clients and are discussing possible assembly and production of components and modules for MacBooks, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Apple has already been mass producing its Apple Watch in Thailand for more than a year, according to the report.

Also on AF: Didi Global Unveils Concept Robotaxi That Picks Up Luggage

At least 18 suppliers including Compal Electronics Inc, Sony Group Corp and Western Digital Corp have operations in Thailand, according to Apple’s latest supplier list.

Apple and its key suppliers have been shifting production away from China, where strict Covid-19 curbs disrupted Foxconn’s biggest iPhone factory last year.

Apple is also seeking to avoid a hit to its business due to tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Foxconn said last month it plans to ramp up investment outside of China. Pegatron Corp, another Apple supplier, was in talks to open a second India factory, Reuters reported last month.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

