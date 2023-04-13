fbpx

Apple in Negotiations to Manufacture MacBooks in Thailand

April 13, 2023

The technology giant already mass produces its Apple Watch in the Southeast Asian country


The keyboard and applications on an Apple MacBook Pro are shown at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California, U.S. July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo
The keyboard and applications on an Apple MacBook Pro are shown at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California. Photo: Reuters

 

Apple is reportedly in talks with Thai suppliers over plans to make MacBooks in the country as the US tech giant continues to move its supply chain away from China. 

Suppliers involved in the talks already have manufacturing complexes in Thailand for other clients and are discussing possible assembly and production of components and modules for MacBooks, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Apple has already been mass producing its Apple Watch in Thailand for more than a year, according to the report.

 

Also on AF: Didi Global Unveils Concept Robotaxi That Picks Up Luggage

 

At least 18 suppliers including Compal Electronics Inc, Sony Group Corp and Western Digital Corp have operations in Thailand, according to Apple’s latest supplier list.

Apple and its key suppliers have been shifting production away from China, where strict Covid-19 curbs disrupted Foxconn’s biggest iPhone factory last year.

Apple is also seeking to avoid a hit to its business due to tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Foxconn said last month it plans to ramp up investment outside of China. Pegatron Corp, another Apple supplier, was in talks to open a second India factory, Reuters reported last month.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O'Meara

 

Read more:

‘Hello Mumbai’: Apple Reveals Look of First India Retail Store

AirPods Maker ‘Pressured to Exit China’ – Apple Insider

Foxconn Wins Apple AirPod Order, to Build $200m India Factory

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

