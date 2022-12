Taiwan’s TSMC plans to be able to deliver the advanced chips used in Apple’s Macs, iPhones and iPads from its new Arizona super-plant by 2024.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Tuesday that his firm will buy US-made microchips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s new Arizona factory, CNBC reported.

Taiwan’s TSMC, the world’s biggest chip producer, plans to be in a position to deliver the 3-nanometre and 4-nanometre chips used in Apple’s Macs, iPhones and iPads from its new super-plant in the US’s southwest by 2024.

