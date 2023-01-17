fbpx

Type to search

Market Insights

As Russian Flagship Falls Apart, MP Says Buy China Carrier – Insider

January 17, 2023

A Russian lawmaker has proposed buying the Liaoning, a former Soviet aircraft carrier, from China because Russia’s only other carrier is in such a poor state it may not be able to be repaired


China's People's Liberation Army Navy is about to take delivery of its third and most advanced aircraft carrier, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The Liaoning, China's first carrier, was just a hulk when it was bought in a shady deal from Ukraine in the 1990s. It is seen here in the western Pacific Ocean in 2018. File photo: Reuters.

 

With Russia’s sole aircraft carrier ‘Admiral Kuznetsov’ in a grim state, a Russian politician has suggested the country should buy the vessel’s refurbished sister ship, now known as the Liaoning, back from China, according to a report by Business Insider, which said the hull of the former Russian carrier, originally called Varyag, was bought from Ukraine in a shady Chinese deal after the Soviet Union collapsed in the 1990s.

The Kuznetsov was launched in 1985 but has suffered a string of calamities such as engine breakdowns, fires and bizarre shipyard accidents, and is now in such bad shape “it can neither move under its own power nor be towed, for fear that the ship might capsize, according to Ukrainian media”, the report said, and that was why Russian lawmaker Sergey Karginov has proposed buying the former Soviet aircraft carrier from China, although there seems little prospect of that happening given China uses the Liaoning as a training vessel.

Read the full report: Business Insider.

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

US-China Rivalry May Spur Decoupling of Chip Sector – BBC

 

Asia’s ‘Mightiest Warship’ Shows China Closing on Rival US

 

Shipyard Image Exposes China’s Massive Naval Build-up

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

ASML in the Centre of the Chip War
ASML in the Centre of the Chip War
Netherlands to Consult Japan, Taiwan on US-China Chip Curbs
Netherlands to Consult Japan, Taiwan on US-China Chip Curbs
Asia Shares Dip on China Growth Slump But Nikkei Rebounds
Asia Shares Dip on China Growth Slump But Nikkei Rebounds
China’s First Population Decline in 60 Years Sparks Concern
China’s First Population Decline in 60 Years Sparks Concern
logo

Market Insights

China’s 2022 Growth of 3% Among the Worst in 50 Years
China’s 2022 Growth of 3% Among the Worst in 50 Years
Jim Pollard 17 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com