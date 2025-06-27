Germany Tells Apple, Google: Cut DeepSeek From App Stores

Germany’s data protection commissioner said on Friday she wants Apple and Google to ban use of DeepSeek because the group illegally transfers users’ personal data to China

Chinese AI startup is facing a further ban in Europe because of increasing concern about the company’s data protection.

Germany’s data protection commissioner has written to Apple and Google to ask them to remove DeepSeek from their app stores in the country.

Commissioner Meike Kamp said in a statement on Friday she made the request to Apple and Google because DeepSeek illegally transfers users’ personal data to China.

The two US tech giants must now review the request promptly and decide whether to block the app in Germany, she added.

DeepSeek did not respond to a request for comment. Apple and Google were not immediately available for comment.

According to its privacy policy, DeepSeek stores numerous personal data, such as requests to its AI programme or uploaded files, on computers in China.

DeepSeek ‘not protecting users’ data’

“DeepSeek has not been able to provide my agency with convincing evidence that German users’ data is protected in China to a level equivalent to that in the European Union,” Kamp said.

“Chinese authorities have far-reaching access rights to personal data within the sphere of influence of Chinese companies,” she added.

The commissioner said she took the decision after asking DeepSeek in May to meet the requirements for non-EU data transfers or else voluntarily withdraw its app. DeepSeek did not comply with this request, she added.

DeepSeek shook the technology world in January with claims it had developed an AI model to rival those from US firms such as ChatGPT creator OpenAI at much lower cost.

However, it has come under scrutiny in the United States and Europe for its data security policies.

Italy blocked it from app stores there earlier this year, citing a lack of information on its use of personal data, while the Netherlands has banned it on government devices.

US lawmakers plan to introduce a bill that would ban US executive agencies from using any AI models developed in China.

‘Data shared with Chinese military, intelligence’

Earlier this week, Reuters reported this week that DeepSeek is aiding China’s military and intelligence operations.

US lawmakers have previously said that DeepSeek, based on its privacy disclosure statements, transmits American users’ data to China through “backend infrastructure” connected to China Mobile, a Chinese state-owned telecommunications giant.

In the interview with Reuters, a senior State Department official also shared the US government’s assessment of DeepSeek’s activities and links to the Chinese government.

“We understand that DeepSeek has willingly provided and will likely continue to provide support to China’s military and intelligence operations,” a senior State Department official told Reuters in an interview.

“This effort goes above and beyond open-source access to DeepSeek’s AI models,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity in order to speak about US government information.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

