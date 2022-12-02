fbpx

Type to search

Market Insights

Australia Says Law Forcing Facebook, Google Pay for News Works

December 2, 2022

The News Media Bargaining Code, which took effect in March 2021, has been successful balancing bargaining power between news media and digital platforms, the government says


 

An Australian law giving the government power to make internet giants Facebook and Google negotiate content supply deals with media outlets has largely worked, a government report said.

But the law, which took effect in March 2021 after talks with the big tech firms led to a brief shutdown of Facebook news feeds in the country, may need to be extended to other online platforms, the review said.

Since the News Media Bargaining Code took effect, the tech firms had inked more than 30 deals with media outlets compensating them for content which generated clicks and advertising dollars, said the Treasury department report, published late Thursday.

“At least some of these agreements have enabled news businesses to, in particular, employ additional journalists and make other valuable investments to assist their operations,” said the report.

“While views on the success or otherwise of the Code will invariably differ, we consider it is reasonable to conclude that the Code has been a success to date.”

ALSO SEE:

China Evergrande Halts EV Production Due to Lack of Orders

 

 

The report mostly recommended that the government consider new methods of assessing the administration and effectiveness of the law, and did not suggest changing the law itself.

But it did note the law lacked “a formal mechanism to extend the Code to other platforms”, and suggested the government order the competition regulator, which led the design of the law, to “prepare reports on this question”.

“The review shows the Code has been successful balancing bargaining power between news media and digital platforms,” said Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones.

“Digital platforms must continue to negotiate in good faith with news businesses to ensure they are fairly remunerated for the news content they create.”

Google director of government affairs and public policy in Australia Lucinda Longcroft said the company had “furthered our significant contribution to the Australian news industry” by signing deals representing 200 mastheads across the country and “the majority of these outlets are regional or local”.

Meta declined to comment.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Facebook to restore news pages after deal with Australian govt

 

Google, Facebook negotiating deals to compensate Aussie media

 

Google threat to cut search service in Australia

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

China Evergrande Halts EV Production Due to Lack of Orders
China Evergrande Halts EV Production Due to Lack of Orders
US Moves to Drop Charges Against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou
US Moves to Drop Charges Against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou
India Seen Offering Incentives to Boost Ship Building
India Seen Offering Incentives to Boost Ship Building
Philippines Eyes South China Sea Oil Despite Beijing Friction
Philippines Eyes South China Sea Oil Despite Beijing Friction
logo

Market Insights

Hong Kongers Line up for BioNTech Omicron Vaccines – SCMP
Hong Kongers Line up for BioNTech Omicron Vaccines – SCMP
Jim Pollard 01 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com