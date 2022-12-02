fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

China Evergrande Halts EV Production Due to Lack of Orders

December 2, 2022

China Evergrande NEV Group said in September it had started producing its Hengchi 5 model at a plant in Tianjin and in late October said it had delivered its first cars, but there appears to be little demand


China Evergrande NEV Group said in October said it had delivered its first Hengchi 5 electric vehicles, but there appears to be little demand
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle factory is seen in Tianjin in this Reuters file photo. The group was hoping to expand business in the booming EV sector, but the latest news suggests that road will also be rocky given its dire financial plight.

 

China Evergrande’s business outlook has taken a darker turn with the group’s electric vehicle unit reportedly suspending mass production of its only model due to a lack of new orders.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group said in September it had started producing its Hengchi 5 model at a plant in the northern city of Tianjin and in late October said it had delivered its first 100 cars.

However, the company has paused production as there are not enough new orders for the electric sport-utility vehicle, according to two sources who declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The two people also said many employees have yet to receive salaries for October and November.

ALSO SEE:

China Evergrande Seeks Backing for Planned Rejig by March

 

 

 

The news is not a great surprise, given the scale of troubles facing the group, which was once the country’s biggest developer but reportedly accumulated debts of more than $300 billion before defaulting on offshore bonds late last year.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two other people said some work was still continuing. One of these two said the unit planned to lay off 10% of workers and would suspend salary payments to 25% of its workers for 1 to 3 months.

It was not immediately clear how long mass production would stay suspended for.

Once China’s top-selling property developer, Evergrande has been at the centre of a deepening debt crisis that has seen multiple developers default on offshore debt obligations over the past year, leaving many negotiating restructuring.

The group had touted the EV unit as key to its transformation plans, with chairman Hui Ka Yan vowing to shift the group’s primary business within 10 years from real estate to the automobile venture, and to make 1 million vehicles a year by 2025.

In July, the unit said it had received non-binding pre-orders for more than 37,000 units of the Hengchi 5.

The suspension at Evergrande’s EV arm comes as automakers and investors are bracing for a downturn in the world’s largest car market due to a sputtering economy, despite government incentives starting in June to boost sales, such as tax cuts and subsidies.

Competition in the EV sector has also been intensifying, with Tesla cutting prices and offering incentives in China, weighing on other loss-making competitors.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

ALSO SEE:

Evergrande Delivers Its First Electric Vehicle to Customers

 

China Evergrande Gets Notice for $4.5bn from Shengjing Bank

 

Governance Fears on China Property Firms as Auditors Quit

 

China Evergrande Selling Hong Kong Office at a Loss – FT

 

Shenzhen State Firm to Help Finish Four Evergrande Projects

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

US Moves to Drop Charges Against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou
US Moves to Drop Charges Against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou
India Seen Offering Incentives to Boost Ship Building
India Seen Offering Incentives to Boost Ship Building
Philippines Eyes South China Sea Oil Despite Beijing Friction
Philippines Eyes South China Sea Oil Despite Beijing Friction
Truckers Strike Has Cost S Korea $1.2bn in Lost Shipments
Truckers Strike Has Cost S Korea $1.2bn in Lost Shipments
logo

Electric Vehicles

Chinese Miner Zijin Vows to Continue Huge Lithium Buying Spree
Chinese Miner Zijin Vows to Continue Huge Lithium Buying Spree
Jim Pollard 01 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com