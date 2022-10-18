fbpx

Australia, Singapore Agree New ‘Green Economy’ Deal

October 18, 2022

“It will support our transition to net zero emissions as well as create jobs in green sectors,” Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said


Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong (left) signs the visitors book ahead of a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is in Australia on a 3-day official visit. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS

 

Australia and Singapore signed a “green economy” deal on Tuesday, as the two nations team up on financing, technology and climate investment.

The agreement will begin with a list of environmental goods and services being earmarked for preferential trade treatment, said Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, speaking at a news conference in Canberra.

“It will support the transition of our countries to net zero emissions as well as create jobs and growth opportunities in green sectors, and promote the development and commercialisation of green technologies,” Lee said.

Also on AF: China Faces Largest Outflows Since 2016 as Investors Eye US Rates

 

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese cited the A$30 billion ($18.8 billion) Sun Cable project, which aims to export solar power from Northern Australia to Singapore via Indonesia, as an example of what the agreement aims to achieve.

“A project like Sun Cable which has the potential to export clean energy to Singapore is the ultimate win-win,” Albanese said.

Lee, asked about US export controls targeting the Chinese semiconductor industry, told the news conference the issue was “very serious” and raised concerns about economic decoupling.

“We do worry that valid national security considerations may trigger further consequences and may result in less economic cooperation, less interdependency, less trust and possibly ultimately a less stable world,” he said.

The leaders also discussed a major cybersecurity breach at Optus, an Australian telecom owned by Singapore-listed Singtel. Lee said Singaporean cybersecurity agencies had contacted their Australian counterparts and offered assistance.

  • Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

Read more:

Australian Regulators Investigate Optus After Cyberattack

Australia’s Coal, Gas Revenues Boost From Ukraine War

Singapore Tops Hong Kong in Financial Centre Rankings – SCMP

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

