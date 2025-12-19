fbpx

Japan Repeats No-Nukes Pledge After Weapons Idea Floated

December 19, 2025

Government stands by its no-nukes pledge after an unnamed security official suggested the country should have such weapons to deter aggressors. Japan has been intimidated by three nuclear-armed neighbours.


The Statue of Peace created by artist Seibo Kitamura is a tribute to the victims of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, in Japan's southeast. One arm points to the sky and nuclear danger from above, while her other arm stretches to the earth as people call for peace (Hans Lucas, via Reuters, Dec 9, 2025).

 

A top Japanese Cabinet minister has sought to calm a storm that has rattled some of its citizens – and neighbours, after an official in the Prime Minister’s office suggested the country should acquire nuclear weapons to deter potential aggressors.

Nuclear weapons continue to be a sensitive topic in Japan, given the bombs dropped on the country in August 1945 that killed up to a quarter of a million people (mostly civilians), at the end of World War Two.

So it was perhaps no surprise that Japan reaffirmed its decades-old pledge never to possess nuclear weapons on Friday after local media reported the senior security official’s remarks.

 

ALSO SEE: 10-Year Bonds Soar, Nikkei Rises, Yen Slides as BOJ Hikes Rate

 

The unnamed official said Japan needed nuclear weapons because of a worsening security environment, but acknowledged that such a move would be politically difficult, public broadcaster NHK, and other outlets reported, describing the official as being from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s office.

A report by Kyodo said Takaichi is “known for her hawkish security views,” and “is considering reviewing Japan’s non-nuclear principles.”

At a regular press briefing in Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Japan’s nuclear policy had not changed, but declined to comment on the remarks or to say whether the person would remain in the post amid calls from opposition leaders for the official to be removed.

There is a growing political and public willingness in Japan to loosen its three non-nuclear principles not to possess, develop or allow nuclear weapons into its territory, a Reuters investigation published in August found.

 

Threats from three neighbours with nukes

While it remains a highly sensitive subject in the only country to have suffered atomic bombings, doubts over the reliability of US security guarantees under President Donald Trump and growing threats from nuclear-armed neighbours China, Russia and North Korea have re-ignited the debate.

Some lawmakers within Takaichi’s ruling party have said the United States should be allowed to bring nuclear weapons into Japan on submarines or other platforms to reinforce deterrence.

Takaichi last month stirred debate on her own stance by declining to say whether there would be any changes to the three principles when her administration formulates a new defence strategy next year.

“Putting these trial balloons out creates an opportunity to start to build consensus around the direction to move on changes in security policy,” said Stephen Nagy, a politics professor at the International Christian University in Tokyo.

Beijing’s assertiveness and growing missile cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang are “creating the momentum to really change Japan’s thinking about security,” he added.

 

‘An issue Japan should debate’

Taro Kono, a senior ruling-party lawmaker and former defence and foreign minister, said on Friday that Japan should not shy away from a broader debate on the pros and cons of acquiring nuclear weapons.

Discussions about acquiring or hosting nuclear weapons have long been taboo due to the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War Two and the country’s pacifist constitution adopted after its defeat.

Nihon Hidankyo, a group of atomic bomb survivors that won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for efforts to achieve a nuclear-free world, said in a statement that it “can never tolerate such a remark”.

Such talk also risks drawing ire from neighbouring countries, including regional security rival China.

“Should the information prove accurate, the situation would be extremely grave,” Guo Jiakun, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said at a regular briefing when asked about the Japanese official’s reported comments.

“For some time now, Japan has persistently pursued erroneous actions and rhetoric on military security matters.”

Relations between Tokyo and Beijing have soured since Takaichi last month said a Chinese attack on Taiwan that also threatened Japan could trigger a military response. China claims the democratically governed island.

 

  • Jim Pollard with Reuters.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

