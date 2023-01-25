Australia Speeds up Its Transition to Green Power – SMH

Renewable energy sources such as wind farms and solar power surpassed power generated by coal and gas for the first time ever on the east coast of Australia in the December quarter

Green power supplies surpassed electricity generated by coal and fossil fuels for the first time ever on the east coast of Australia in the last quarter of 2022, according to a report by the Australian Energy Market Operator on Wednesday, which the Sydney Morning Herald quoted, saying renewable energy generation hit a record high, supplying 40% of the grid’s power in the December quarter.

Previously, black coal was the largest source of power in New South Wales and Queensland, while brown coal was used in Victorian power plants in the southeast, but large wind and solar farms, plus a “booming uptake of rooftop solar panels” has caused the ratio of power generated by coal to fall to its lowest level since the market was created in 1998, while gas-fired power generation has also declined because of low demand and high prices, the report said, adding that the Albanese federal government passed emergency laws late last year to shield consumers from ongoing rises in the price of coal and gas so energy bills are expected to dip in the second half of this year.

Read the full report: Sydney Morning Herald.

ALSO SEE: