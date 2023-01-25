fbpx

Type to search

Energy

Australia Speeds up Its Transition to Green Power – SMH

January 25, 2023

Renewable energy sources such as wind farms and solar power surpassed power generated by coal and gas for the first time ever on the east coast of Australia in the December quarter


Renewable energy sources such as wind farms and solar power surpassed power generated by coal and gas for the first time ever on the east coast of Australia in the December quarter
Australia's transition to clean energy is ramping up thanks to solar and wind farms, plus booming uptake of solar panels on Australian homes. This image shows the 270-megawatt Sapphire Wind Farm in New South Wales. Photo: BP via CWP.

 

Green power supplies surpassed electricity generated by coal and fossil fuels for the first time ever on the east coast of Australia in the last quarter of 2022, according to a report by the Australian Energy Market Operator on Wednesday, which the Sydney Morning Herald quoted, saying renewable energy generation hit a record high, supplying 40% of the grid’s power in the December quarter.

Previously, black coal was the largest source of power in New South Wales and Queensland, while brown coal was used in Victorian power plants in the southeast, but large wind and solar farms, plus a “booming uptake of rooftop solar panels” has caused the ratio of power generated by coal to fall to its lowest level since the market was created in 1998, while gas-fired power generation has also declined because of low demand and high prices, the report said, adding that the Albanese federal government passed emergency laws late last year to shield consumers from ongoing rises in the price of coal and gas so energy bills are expected to dip in the second half of this year.

Read the full report: Sydney Morning Herald.

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Australian Minister Confident ‘Sun Cable’ to Asia Will Proceed

 

Bickering Billionaires Put $21bn Asia Solar Power Plan in Doubt

 

Australia-Singapore Solar Power Project Wins Government Support

 

Australian Billionaire Seeks Quantum Leap for Green Hydrogen

 

Australia, Singapore Agree New ‘Green Economy’ Deal

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Industries Switch to Biomass After New Delhi Bans Coal
Industries Switch to Biomass After New Delhi Bans Coal
ASML's China Exports 'Unchanged' Amid Rising Chip Curbs Worry
ASML's China Exports 'Unchanged' Amid Rising Chip Curbs Worry
China’s BYD in Talks to Buy Ford Motor Plant in Germany - WSJ
China’s BYD in Talks to Buy Ford Motor Plant in Germany - WSJ
Asian Markets Hit a 7-Month High, Inflation Lifts Aussie Dollar
Asian Markets Hit a 7-Month High, Inflation Lifts Aussie Dollar
logo

Energy

Shares of India’s Adani Group Plunge After Scathing US Report
Shares of India’s Adani Group Plunge After Scathing US Report
Jim Pollard 25 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com