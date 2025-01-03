fbpx

Australian Law Seeks to Curb Multinational Tax Avoidance – ABC

January 3, 2025

The law, said to be one of the world’s strictest, requires public country-by-country reporting to allow the tax office to assess if genuine business operations align with locations where profits are booked and taxes paid


Mining taxes have helped Australia nearly balance the books, but a huge challenge looms from 2024 tax cuts passed by the former government.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government won support from independent senators and the Greens Party to pass a corporate tax transparency law, which has been hailed as one of the world's strongest (Reuters file photo).

 

The Albanese government has passed a corporate tax transparency law that is said to be “one of the world’s strictest tax disclosure laws for multinational companies,” despite fierce lobbying against it by business lobbies domestically and abroad.

The law, which went through the national parliament in Canberra on November 29, follows years of tax avoidance by multinational companies and hundreds of local corporations (a third of Australian companies were estimated to have paid no tax in 2020-21).

The law requires public country-by-country reporting to allow the tax office to assess if genuine business operations align with locations where profits are booked and taxes paid, according to a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

That means “every multinational operating in Australia now must publicly report on taxes paid, profits, the number of workers and other financial information in a broad list of jurisdictions,” it said, for the July 2024 financial year onwards.

“The new laws will basically out the multinational corporations that fail to meet their corporate tax obligations by shifting profits to once notorious tax haven jurisdictions,” it said, noting that global multinationals were estimated to have shifted $US1 trillion into tax havens in 2022.

Read the full report: ABC News.

 

Australian Law Bans Social Media for Children Under 16

Australia Plans Social Media Ban to ‘Get Children Off Devices’

Australian Banks Wind Down Loans to Carbon-Intensive Projects

Chinese PM’s Australian Tour Highlights Critical Minerals Race

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

