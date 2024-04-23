fbpx

‘Bad Bot’ Attacks Surge, Gaming Sector No1 Target – Entrepreneur

April 23, 2024

Bots, which are used in data scraping raids and spamming operations, are also a problem for the telecom and IT industries


Hacker group Lockbit is believed to be behind the latest cyber attack on ICBC.
Bat bot numbers rose significantly last year.

 

‘Bad bot’ attacks saw a 32% surge last year with the gaming, telecom, IT and travel sectors the favourite targets of the human-mimicking software, Entrepreneur.India reported.

Bots impersonate human users while interacting with other applications, making it hard to detect and block and play a big part in web scraping, competitive data mining, personal and financial data harvesting, brute-force login attempts, scalping, digital ad fraud, denial-of-service attacks, spamming and transaction fraud, the story went on.

The number of bad bot traffic has steadily increased from 23.6% in 2013 to 32% in 2023, with good bots de-growth from 19.4% to 17.6% in the same period.

“Bots present a widespread challenge for businesses worldwide, exerting a significant impact on digital health and security,” said Ankush Sabharwal, founder and CEO of AI firm CoRover. “With nearly half of all internet traffic attributed to bots, and a troubling portion of them being malicious, the threat they pose is substantial.

