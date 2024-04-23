‘Bad Bot’ Attacks Surge, Gaming Sector No1 Target – Entrepreneur

Bots, which are used in data scraping raids and spamming operations, are also a problem for the telecom and IT industries

‘Bad bot’ attacks saw a 32% surge last year with the gaming, telecom, IT and travel sectors the favourite targets of the human-mimicking software, Entrepreneur.India reported.

Bots impersonate human users while interacting with other applications, making it hard to detect and block and play a big part in web scraping, competitive data mining, personal and financial data harvesting, brute-force login attempts, scalping, digital ad fraud, denial-of-service attacks, spamming and transaction fraud, the story went on.

The number of bad bot traffic has steadily increased from 23.6% in 2013 to 32% in 2023, with good bots de-growth from 19.4% to 17.6% in the same period.

“Bots present a widespread challenge for businesses worldwide, exerting a significant impact on digital health and security,” said Ankush Sabharwal, founder and CEO of AI firm CoRover. “With nearly half of all internet traffic attributed to bots, and a troubling portion of them being malicious, the threat they pose is substantial.

By Sean O'Meara

