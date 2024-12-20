China Cybersecurity Body Says US Hack Stole Tech Secrets – SCMP

The claim comes at a time when US security agencies and officials have accused Chinese hackers of infiltrating multiple US telecom providers and stealing huge amounts of data

A Chinese cybersecurity body has claimed that American intelligence agencies carried out “cyberattacks” on two technology companies and stole their business secrets, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

The National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Centre of China, a non-governmental body, issued a statement this week detailing the attacks, adding that it had found and “dealt” with them, SCMP said.

The two tech firms attacked include a data company and an advanced material design research unit, the cybersecurity body said. Hackers used Trojan horse viruses and back-door programmes to breach their servers, it added.

The claim comes at a time when American security agencies and officials have accused Chinese hackers of infiltrating multiple US telecom providers and stealing huge amounts of data in the “largest telecommunications hack” in US history. Officials say the hackers are backed by the Chinese government.

Vishakha Saxena

