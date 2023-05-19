fbpx

Battery EVs Can’t Be Only Cleaner Car Option: Toyota Chief

May 19, 2023

The Japanese auto giant’s top scientist said finite resources mean petrol-electric hybrids will be a more viable option in many countries


Gill Pratt, CEO of the Toyota Research Institute (TRI), poses by a research vehicle equipped with Toyota Guardian, an accident avoidance system that assists drivers, during a Toyota news conference at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on January 7, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) can’t be the only cleaner car option, Toyota’s top scientist said, because there aren’t enough resources to fully fuel the transition away from traditional combustion engines.

Gill Pratt, chief executive of the Toyota Research Institute, told reporters that BEVs could make a positive difference in reducing climate change in countries such as Norway, which has a lot of renewable infrastructure.

But in other parts of the world, where coal is still used to produce power, hybrids were better for CO2 emissions, he added.

“Battery materials and renewable charging infrastructure will eventually be plentiful,” Pratt said in Hiroshima, a day before the start of a Group of Seven leaders summit in the Japanese city.

“But it’s going to take decades for battery material mines, renewable power generation, transmission lines and seasonal energy-storage facilities to scale up.”

 

Some investors and environmental groups have long criticised Toyota for being slow to embrace BEVs, saying it has lagged behind Tesla Inc and others amid growing global demand.

The world’s top automaker by sales has countered that BEVs are just one option and that gasoline-electric hybrids, such as its pioneering Prius, are a more realistic choice for some markets and drivers.

Toyota, which seeks to sell 1.5 million battery-powered cars by 2026 and introduce 10 new fully electric models, has frequently argued that reaching carbon neutrality will mean the use of hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles.

Reuters reported last year how Toyota’s former chief executive, Akio Toyoda, lobbied the Japanese government to make clear it supported hybrid vehicles as much as BEVs or risk losing the auto industry’s support.

BEVs are “one very important option” for achieving carbon neutrality and hydrogen is as well, Toyoda, who currently is chairman of Toyota, told reporters earlier on Thursday.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

