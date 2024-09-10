fbpx

Electric Vehicles

Toyota Gets Solid-State Battery Vehicles Green Light – IE

September 10, 2024

Tokyo has approved the auto giant’s plans for a mass roll-out of the quick-charging, longer-range cars by 2030


Toyota's logo is seen in their exhibition stall at Bharat Mobility Global Expo organised by India's commerce ministry in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters

 

Toyota is set to ramp up its efforts to be among the first automakers to make a solid-state battery-powered vehicle, after winning key government approval for its plans, InsideEVs reported.

Initial production numbers will be small, the world’s biggest vehicle producer admitted, but it said output will be accelerated through 2027 and 2028, the story continued, with mass production earmarked for 2030.

Solid-state batteries have long been seen as the breakthrough moment in speeding up the transition from fossil-fuelled cars to electric vehicles. Toyota claims its solid-state batteries will be able to fully charge in around 10 minutes and boast a range of up to 620 miles at first, which could be later extended to 750 miles. 

Toyota isn’t the only automaker, though, with plans to put solid-state batteries in cars this decade, the report went on, with SAIC-owned MG looking to launch its first solid-state-powered production vehicle in 2025 while another SAIC brand, IM Motor, has already unveiled its L6 model that claims to have a 673-mile range.

Read the full story: Inside EVs

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

