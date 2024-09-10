Toyota Gets Solid-State Battery Vehicles Green Light – IE

Tokyo has approved the auto giant’s plans for a mass roll-out of the quick-charging, longer-range cars by 2030

Toyota is set to ramp up its efforts to be among the first automakers to make a solid-state battery-powered vehicle, after winning key government approval for its plans, InsideEVs reported.

Initial production numbers will be small, the world’s biggest vehicle producer admitted, but it said output will be accelerated through 2027 and 2028, the story continued, with mass production earmarked for 2030.

Solid-state batteries have long been seen as the breakthrough moment in speeding up the transition from fossil-fuelled cars to electric vehicles. Toyota claims its solid-state batteries will be able to fully charge in around 10 minutes and boast a range of up to 620 miles at first, which could be later extended to 750 miles.

Toyota isn’t the only automaker, though, with plans to put solid-state batteries in cars this decade, the report went on, with SAIC-owned MG looking to launch its first solid-state-powered production vehicle in 2025 while another SAIC brand, IM Motor, has already unveiled its L6 model that claims to have a 673-mile range.

Read the full story: Inside EVs

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

Toyota to Launch EV With Tesla-Like Driving System in China

Toyota Output Plunges in China, as Zeekr Rises in Russia

Toyota, Honda in the Net as Japan Safety Test Scandal Worsens

Scandal-Hit Toyota Still World’s Top-Selling Automaker

Toyota Eyes 10.3 Million 2024 Production Target, Hybrid Boost