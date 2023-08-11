fbpx

Biden Likens China to ‘Ticking Time Bomb’ Due to Economic Woes

August 11, 2023

Latest remarks by Biden could irk Beijing, although the US leader noted that he did not want to hurt China, just wanted a rational relationship with its leaders


Biden says China has economic problems.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. Photo: Reuters.

 

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that China was in trouble because of weak economic growth and like a “ticking time bomb”.

The 80-year-old president’s latest remarks, made at a political fundraiser in Utah, have the potential to amplify bilateral strains.

“They have got some problems. That’s not good because when bad folks have problems, they do bad things,” Biden said at the event.

 

ALSO SEE: China ‘Strongly Dissatisfied’ at US Ban on Tech Investment

 

Biden’s remarks were reminiscent of comments he made at another fundraiser in June when he referred to President Xi Jinping as a “dictator”. China called the remarks a provocation.

Those comments came shortly after Secretary of State Antony Blinken completed a visit to China aimed at stabilizing relations that Beijing described as being at their lowest point since formal ties were established in 1979.

 

‘China is in trouble’

China’s consumer sector fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July. China may be entering an era of much slower economic growth with stagnated consumer prices and wages, contrasting with inflation elsewhere in the world.

The United States, the world’s largest economy, has fought high inflation and seen a robust labour market.

“China is in trouble,” Biden said on Thursday. He said he did not want to hurt China and wanted a rational relationship with the country.

Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that will prohibit some new US investment in China in sensitive technologies like computer chips.

China, which has the world’s second largest economy, said it was “gravely concerned” about the order and reserved the right to take measures.

However, Biden’s remarks are fair, given the economic slowdown China has endured. Trade data this week shows the country may be slipping into prolonged deflation.

Customs data revealed on Tuesday showed China’s imports dropped by 12.4% in July year-on-year, while exports were down 14.5% amid weak demand both at home and abroad.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Weak Demand Pushes China Into Possible Year-Long Deflation

 

China’s Trade to the US and EU Sank Further in July, Data Shows

 

Chinese Tech Giants Rush to Buy Nvidia’s Top AI Chips – FT

 

Dutch Restrict Chip Exports Amid US Push to Tighten China Curbs

 

Chinese Graduates Quit Cities as Youth Unemployment Soars

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

