fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

Biden Plays Down Impact of Calling China’s Xi a ‘Dictator’

June 23, 2023

US President expects to meet with Xi Jinping in the near-term and doubts that his remark undermined ties with Beijing


US President expects to meet with Xi in the near-term and doubts his remark undermined ties with Beijing.
China's President Xi Jinping meets US President Joe Biden in Bali in this Reuters file photo from November 2022.

 

President Joe Biden refused on Thursday to retract his remark calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator.

He said he did not think it had undermined US ties with China.

“The idea of my choosing and avoiding saying what I think is the facts with regard to the relationship with … China is, is just not something I am going to change very much,” he told reporters at the White House.

He said he expected to be meeting with Xi in the near-term and said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had had a great trip to China recently.

“I don’t think it’s had any real consequence,” Biden said about his comments.

ALSO SEE:

Beijing Bakes in Record 41C Heatwave, Halting Outdoor Work

 

China described Biden’s initial comment as a provocation and lodged complaints with the US government.

At a fundraiser in California earlier this week, Biden said Xi was very embarrassed when a suspected Chinese spy balloon was blown off course over US airspace early this year. Blinken had said on Monday the chapter should be closed.

“The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said at the fundraiser.

“That’s a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what happened. That wasn’t supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course,” he said.

Biden as president has previously referred to China as “essentially” a dictatorship and “a place for the autocrat, the dictator,” while saying no other world leader wants to be Xi.

Xi presides over a one-party system that many human rights groups, Western leaders and academics call a dictatorship because it lacks an independent judiciary, free media, or universal suffrage for national office.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Blinken Lauded After Discussing Taiwan, Russia in China Talks

 

China Open to Using US AI Tech, Xi Jinping tells Bill Gates

 

Stifling China’s Progress ‘Disastrous’ For US: Yellen – NYT

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Micron to Pump $825m Into First India Chipmaking Plant
Micron to Pump $825m Into First India Chipmaking Plant
Beijing Bakes in Record 41C Heatwave, Halting Outdoor Work
Beijing Bakes in Record 41C Heatwave, Halting Outdoor Work
GE Set to Make Fighter Jet Engines for Indian Air Force
GE Set to Make Fighter Jet Engines for Indian Air Force
Pakistan in China Nuke Plant Deal, Talks to UAE on Port Sale
Pakistan in China Nuke Plant Deal, Talks to UAE on Port Sale
logo

China-US Economic Ties

LFP Becoming the Battery of Choice for Electric Vehicles
LFP Becoming the Battery of Choice for Electric Vehicles
Jim Pollard 22 Jun 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com