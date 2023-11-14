fbpx

Biden, Xi Will Vow to Ban AI in Nuclear Weapons, Drones – SCMP

November 14, 2023

The Biden-Xi summit in San Francisco is likely to see a pledge to ban AI in nuclear weapons and autonomous weapons, sources have told the South China Morning Post


The US and Chinese Presidents, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, have already agreed on some issues of concern, according to a report by the South China Morning Post and other major news outlets. File 2011 pic by AFP.

 

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will pledge a ban on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the control and deployment of nuclear weapons, plus in autonomous weapons such as drones, sources have told the South China Morning Post, which noted that the dangers of AI are likely to be a major focus of the bilateral talks on the sidelines of this years APEC summit in San Francisco.

News that this concerns would be priority issues at the summit was welcomed by academics, the report said, although Stanford University’s Oriana Skylar Mastro was quoted as saying Biden and Xi were likely to sustain their nuclear dialogue but talks on nuclear arms control would not happen this time as China was very “sensitive” to this because its “arsenal is much smaller than the United States”.

The report said: “China has already signalled to the US that it intends to restore military-to-military dialogue channels”, but differences remained on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the South China Sea. Agreement had been reached on more daily US-China flights, collaborative research and developing public health policies, plus stricter regulation and penalties for laboratories in China linked with production of fentanyl.

Read the full report: The SCMP.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

AF China Bond

