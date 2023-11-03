fbpx

Type to search

Market Insights

US And China Set to Hold Nuclear Arms Control Talks – WSJ

November 3, 2023

Talks on Monday are part of a US move to better understand China’s outlook and head off a potential three-way arms race between Washington, Beijing and Moscow, US officials say


US President expects to meet with Xi in the near-term and doubts his remark undermined ties with Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen with his US counterpart Joe Biden in Bali in November 2022. Photo: Reuters.

 

China has agreed to hold talks with US officials on nuclear arms control next week, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, which said the meeting scheduled on Monday “seeks to head off a destabilizing three-way arms race with Beijing and Moscow”, given the plunge in Sino-US ties this year.

The talks, to be led by State Department official Mallory Stewart and China’s arms control chief Sun Xiaobo, would be the first such discussion since the Obama era and would focus on ways to reduce the risk of miscalculation, the report said, noting that US officials said it did not signal the start of negotiations to set limits on weapons as the US has done previously with Moscow.

The meeting would help US officials “better understand” Beijing’s stance on such weapons and its buildup to more than 500 operational warheads as of May, given it has long had a much smaller arsenal than those developed by the US (3,700 warheads) and Russia (4,490 warheads), the report said.

Washington “is grappling with the challenge of how to deter twin nuclear threats” and whether the US may need to expand its nuclear forces, it said, adding that the Biden administration is also trying to get separate arms-control talks with Moscow, as Russia has recently pulled back from the New Start Treaty signed in 2010.

Teams for Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping have an agreement in principle for the two leaders to meet in San Francisco in mid-November, although important details have yet to be hammered out, Reuters said this week.

Read the full report: Wall Street Journal.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China-US Ties Will Affect ‘Destiny of Mankind’, Xi Says – AFP

 

China-Western Tensions Reshaping Global Business

 

US, Euro Firms Switch Investment Focus From China to India

 

‘EU Must Prepare for China Decoupling if Taiwan Invaded’

 

China War Risk Sees Taiwan’s TSMC Moving Fabs to US, Japan

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Dramatic Turnaround in China's Attitude to US Chipmaker Micron
Dramatic Turnaround in China's Attitude to US Chipmaker Micron
Dutch Eye Vietnam Chip ‘Ecosystem’ Amid China Tensions
Dutch Eye Vietnam Chip ‘Ecosystem’ Amid China Tensions
US Lawmakers’ Curbs Call on China’s Open Source Chip Tech Use
US Lawmakers’ Curbs Call on China’s Open Source Chip Tech Use
China Joins US, EU in Vow to Tackle ‘Catastrophic' AI Harm Risk
China Joins US, EU in Vow to Tackle ‘Catastrophic' AI Harm Risk
logo

Market Insights

China’s Shock Rate Surge to 50% Triggers Regulatory Probe
China’s Shock Rate Surge to 50% Triggers Regulatory Probe
Vishakha Saxena 02 Nov 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com