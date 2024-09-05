Big Bucks and Salted Ducks: How US Official Became ‘China Spy’

In a 65-page indictment, US prosecutors say Chinese government representatives have allegedly given millions of dollars in kickbacks and gifts to Linda Sun and her husband

The arrest of a former New York official for acting as a ‘Chinese agent’ has become the latest thorn in US-China relations, with prosecutors alleging Beijing plied Linda Sun with millions of dollars and, believe it or not, gourmet ducks.

While Sun and her husband Chris Hu have pleaded not guilty to the charges — and are released on bonds of over $500,000 — experts say the case is a “classic” example of how China spies on the US.

In a 65-page indictment, US prosecutors say Chinese government representatives allegedly arranged for millions of dollars in transactions for Hu, who had business activities in China.

Sun and Hu used money to buy a 2024 Ferrari Roma sports car, as well as property on New York’s Long Island and in Honolulu worth about $6 million, prosecutors said.

Other gifts included Nanjing-style salted ducks prepared by a Chinese government official’s personal chef and delivered to the home of Sun’s parents, prosecutors said.

In exchange, 41-year-old Sun allegedly used her position to push Chinese propaganda.

Sun blocked representatives of the Taiwanese government from meeting with officials, and sought to arrange for a high-level New York state official to visit China, prosecutors say.

She also removed references to Taiwan and Uyghurs — whom China is accused of using as forced labour — from state communications, they allege, according to the New York Times.

“This is a classic Ministry of State Security operation,” a former CIA official, Dennis Wilder, told NBC news.

Wilder said Beijing tends to “go after naturalised American citizens with large connections to China.”

“They have family back in China. They want business opportunities in China,” he added.

‘First on radar in 2020’

According to a New York Times report, Sun was first approached by the FBI in 2020, months after she returned from a visit to China. Investigators wanted to know about the nature of her visit.

That was also the year when she allegedly found “ways for Chinese consular officials to gain access to New York leaders,” according to the BBC.

Sun was a low-level aide in New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration at the time, but was bold enough to add a Chinese official to a private state government call about the city’s response to Covid.

Sun’s ability to speak Mandarin helped put her on the state’s team working on securing Covid-related supplies — like PPE kits — from China.

As part of the team, Sun told a Chinese government official her husband’s company could “provide free shipping” for a US-based Chinese overseas association’s shipments to Covid-hit areas, the NYT report said, citing the US indictment.

Officials who worked with Sun at the time said that her “polished” appearance, with designer bag and dresses set her apart from most others in her position.

Sun rose through the ranks in 2021, when she became New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s deputy chief of staff after Cuomo’s resignation.

But Hochul’s office fired Sun in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct.

Her office reported Sun’s actions immediately to authorities, and has assisted law enforcement throughout the process, a spokesperson for the governor said.

Reuters, with additional inputs from Vishakha Saxena

