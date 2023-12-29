China is Using AI to Ramp up Espionage, US Says – WSJ

US agencies suspect China is using artificial intelligence sift through an “enormous trove” of hacked personal data on American officials and other citizens to target specific individuals

Multiple US agencies suspect China is using artificial intelligence (AI) to sift through an “enormous trove of hacked personal information belonging to American officials and business executives” and ordinary citizens, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, which cited FBI chief Christopher Wray, adding that Beijing had been linked to hacks of hundreds of millions of customer records from Marriott International, Equifax credit agency, health insurer Anthem (now known as Elevance Health) and over 20 million files on government workers.

A Microsoft executive said China appears to already be using AI to comb through vast data sets for specific individuals, the report said, and while Beijing denies this, a former National Security Agency lawyer believed AI could help China “build a dossier on virtually every American, with details ranging from their health records to credit cards and from passport numbers to the names and addresses of their parents and children.”

Read the full report: WSJ.

ALSO SEE: