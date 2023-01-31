fbpx

Big Money Pumps Adani Share Sale Despite Hindenburg Fallout

January 31, 2023

Adani’s firm reportedly held extensive discussions with investment bankers and institutional investors over the weekend to attract subscriptions to the FPO


Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.
The share sale (FPO) success will be seen as a stamp of confidence by investors at a time Gautam Adani faces one of his biggest business and reputational challenges of recent times. Photo: Reuters

 

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s $2.5 billion share sale inched closer to full subscription on Tuesday as institutional investors pumped in funds despite a steep fall in the group’s companies triggered by the Hindenburg report.

The secondary share sale, or Follow on Public Offer (FPO), of flagship Adani Enterprises was 85% subscribed on Tuesday, including the anchor investor portion, Indian stock exchange data showed. The share sale needs at least a 90% subscription rate to go through.

By Monday, the book building process of the country’s largest share sale had received only 3% in bids.

 

Also on AF: Indian Regulators to Probe Adani Group After Hindenburg Report

 

Adani group’s seven listed entities had lost $70 billion in market value by Monday on the heels of a scathing report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Released on January 24, the report accused the Indian billionaire of ‘corporate con’ and flagged concerns about his conglomerate’s ‘improper use of tax havens’ like Mauritius and the Caribbean islands and ‘precarious’ levels of debt. Adani has called the report baseless.

The share sale, set to be India’s largest FPO, is critical for Adani. It will not only help his group cut debt, but its success will also be seen as a stamp of confidence by investors at a time the tycoon faces one of his biggest business and reputational challenges of recent times.

The Adani Group had, in the aftermath of its market rout, repeatedly said investors were standing by its side. It had said the share sale would go through despite rising concerns that may not happen.

Bankers at one point had considered tweaking the pricing of the issue, or extending the sale, Reuters had reported.

 

Institutional investors pumping in funds

The support for Adani’s FPO came even as the flagship’s shares were trading at 3,002 rupees, up nearly 4% but below the lower end of the share sale price band of 3,112 rupees.

“It looks down to the wire with just a few hours remaining on the last day, but the offering should go through. Institutions seem to be subscribing to capitalise on opportunity to buy in bulk quantities outside the open market,” said Dipan Mehta, founder director of Elixir Equities.

Over the weekend and through Monday, Adani’s firm held extensive discussions with investment bankers and institutional investors to attract subscriptions to the FPO, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the talks.

Demand from retail investors remained muted, garnering bids only worth around 9% of the shares on offer for that segment. On Tuesday, demand came from foreign institutional investors, as well as corporates who bid in excess of 1 million rupees each, data showed.

Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company has said it will invest $400 million in the issue.

“The follow-on public offering has to go through to restore investor confidence,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The Hindenburg report and its fallout have drawn global attention. Adani is now the world’s eighth richest person, down from ranking third on Forbes’ rich list last week.

Global index publisher FTSE Russell said on Tuesday it continues to monitor publicly available information on the group, in particular from the Indian regulatory authorities.

Index provider MSCI also said on Saturday it was seeking feedback on Adani Group and associated securities, in light of the Hindenburg report.

Sources said India’s capital markets regulator was also studying the Hindenburg report as it may help its own probe into offshore fund holdings of Adani Group.

On Tuesday, US dollar-denominated bonds issued by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone continued their fall into a second week.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Adani Group’s Market Meltdown Hits $70 Billion Despite Rebuttal

Hindenburg Says ‘Sue in US if Serious’ After Adani Threatens to Sue

Adani Mulling Action Against ‘Malicious’ Hindenburg Report

Indian Billionaire Adani Says He’s Addicted to ChatGPT – CNN

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

