fbpx

Type to search

Market Insights

BIS Warns Central Banks Not to Squander Interest Rate Buffers

September 16, 2024

BIS chief says “It would be a pity if this room for manoeuvre was squandered”, but warns that “recessions are bound to come.”


The Bank of International Settlements head office is seen in Basel (Reuters).

 

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) issued a warning on Monday to central banks around the world about interest rate cuts.

The BIS – known as the central bankers’ central bank – reminded central banks not to squander interest-rate buffers they have rebuilt over the last couple of years by cutting them again too rapidly.

The recommendation comes as markets wait to see whether the US Federal Reserve starts its long-awaited rate cutting cycle this week with a quarter-point or larger half-point move.

 

ALSO SEE: Huge Storms Battering China, Causing Chaos in Southeast Asia

 

‘Maintain safety margins’

BIS Monetary and Economic Department head Claudio Borio stressed that its message was to all central banks that they needed to maintain some “safety margins” to be able to handle both expected downturns and unexpected future crises.

“It would be a pity if this room for manoeuvre was squandered,” Borio told reporters as the BIS published its latest quarterly report on Monday.

“The expected is recessions that are bound to come. The unexpected are the types of Covid shocks that we saw. So that is one additional consideration to bear in mind when deciding the pace and how far to go”.

The Fed’s widely expected cut this week will be its first in four years, but others, including the European Central Bank and those of Britain, Canada, Switzerland, New Zealand and plenty of emerging market central banks, have already started the process.

Markets have been struggling to decipher where rates are likely settle this cycle though given the current uncertainty over the global economy. Borio said that neutral rate, or r* in economic textbook speak, was a “rather blurry concept”.

“You only find out where r* star is, when you get there somehow,” he said.

 

BOJ yen impacts explained

The BIS’ report also unpicked August’s steep falls in supersized US tech and world stocks and the dramatic moves when the Bank of Japan’s move towards higher interest rates saw a sudden unwinding of hugely popular yen carry trades.

That trade, which involves borrowing yen at a low cost to invest in other currencies and assets offering higher yields, has underpinned markets for decades.

As well as the yen spike, August’s turmoil included the biggest single day drop for Japan’s TOPIX banks index in its 40 year history as well as a major jump in the main global market fear gauge, the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s Volatility Index, or ‘VIX’.

Hyun Song Shin, the BIS’ head of research and top economic adviser, said the notional scale of outstanding FX swaps and forwards with the yen on one side – has soared by some 27% since the end of 2021 to $14.2 trillion (1,989 trillion yen).

There wasn’t enough information at the moment, however, on how destabilising an unwind of the carry trade could potentially be.

“One thing that we will need to do is to have better data on the direction of the trade to get a sense of what the economic purpose of that transaction actually is,” Shin added. “This is something that we’re working on at the moment.”

 

Financial stability concerns

The Switzerland-based BIS also flagged financial stability concerns over the use in the life insurance market of offshore reinsurance – insurance for insurers – provided by private equity firms.

This type of reinsurance is making the market “increasingly interconnected” and exposing life insurers to riskier assets, the report said, estimating that PE firms’ investment in life insurance has grown nearly seven-fold since 2010, particularly in the United States.

The Bank of England has threatened to curb UK life insurers’ use of PE-backed reinsurance, and global regulators are also worried about it.

Private equity players “could prove more vulnerable than peers in difficult market conditions”, the BIS warned.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Big US Banks Cut China Growth Outlook Amid Industrial Slowdown

US House Passes Bill to Limit China’s Access to EV Tax Credits

In a First, Top Bank Hands Out Loan For Carbon Removal Credits

New System Needed to Regulate Big Tech in Finance, BIS Says

China’s Central Bank Signs Currency Agreement With BIS

BIS Leaves Crypto Out of Digital Monetary Future Blueprint

BIS Completes Project to Develop Platforms for Multiple CBDCs

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Huge Storms Battering China, Causing Chaos in Southeast Asia
Huge Storms Battering China, Causing Chaos in Southeast Asia
TikTok Set For Day in Court to Fight Potential US Ban
TikTok Set For Day in Court to Fight Potential US Ban
Big Tech’s Real Data Centre Emissions 660% Higher – The Guardian
Big Tech’s Real Data Centre Emissions 660% Higher – The Guardian
Hang Seng Gains as Poor Data Spurs Policy Bets, Nikkei Closed
Hang Seng Gains as Poor Data Spurs Policy Bets, Nikkei Closed
logo

Market Insights

China Firms ‘Face More US Sanctions for Goods Going to Russia’
China Firms ‘Face More US Sanctions for Goods Going to Russia’
Jim Pollard 12 Jun 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com