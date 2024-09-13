fbpx

Type to search

Carbon

In a First, Top Bank Hands Out Loan For Carbon Removal Credits

September 13, 2024

The deal between Standard Chartered bank and UK-based start-up UNDO could open up a new path to financing for the carbon removals industry


One method of enhanced rock weathering involves spreading silicate rock dust over farmland to speed up a natural process that captures carbon when it rains
One method of enhanced rock weathering involves spreading silicate rock dust over farmland to speed up a natural process that captures carbon when it rains. Image: Freepix/edited by Aarushi Agrawal

 

In a first of its kind development for the carbon removals industry, UK’s Standard Chartered bank will provide commercial debt to a startup to facilitate the purchase of its credits.

The bank will make the loan to UK-based carbon removals start-up UNDO, to finance the delivery of 4,000 tonnes of its credits to British Airways.

The deal will also be insured by CFC, which would ensure a payout in the event not enough carbon credits are produced to repay the loan, Standard Chartered said.

The deal would ensure the credit risk on project developer UNDO is lowered, it added.

 

Also read: Microsoft, Google Announce Major Carbon Removal Deals

 

UNDO uses ‘enhanced rock weathering’ — a method that involves spreading silicate rock dust over farmland to speed up a natural process that captures carbon when it rains.

Carbon captured in this way can be locked away for more than 100,000 years.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said that carbon removal “will be necessary to achieve net negative CO2 emissions.”

By 2050, up to 10 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide needs to be removed from the environment annually, IPCC has said.

Recent research has found, however, that only about two billion tonnes of CO2 is being removed from the atmosphere annually at present.

Furthermore, despite the development of several carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technologies — like biochar, reforestation, direct air capture and enhanced rock weathering — much of the atmosphere’s carbon dioxide is being removed through forests alone.

A major reason for the slow adoption of carbon removal technologies has been a lack of scale, particularly because they require significant, and expensive, infrastructure.

The StanChart deal with UNDO could, thus, prove to be a breakthrough for carbon removals by opening a new financing pathway for the industry.

 

Financing breakthrough

The ability to suck climate-damaging carbon emissions out of the air is a central part of the world’s attempt to combat global warming, yet many of the technologies are nascent and unproven at scale.

The carbon removals industry needs an investment of $2 trillion annually for the world to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Many carbon removal projects have managed to get early-stage financing through grants, pre-payments and venture capital. But project developers such as UNDO have so far been considered too risky for banks to offer them corporate loans, StanChart said.

But its deal with UNDO “separates the cost of a project from the sale of its credits, giving the project developer financial flexibility, while reducing risks relating to delivery,” Standard Chartered said.

The bank said it hopes the deal’s structure can be replicated by other developers to scale up the carbon removals market.

Neither StanChart nor UNDO have disclosed the financial terms of the loan. The current rate of credits delivered through enhanced rock weathering stands at around $300 a ton, according to Reuters.

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Carbon Removal Could Rake in $100 Billion Annually From 2030

Bill Gates Backs Effort to Boost Credibility of Carbon Removal

Microsoft in Mega Carbon Deal as AI Power Demands Surge – FT

China to Set Carbon Removal, Emission Standards for Key Sectors

Most Effective Climate Policies Identified in New Study

Firms May Abandon Net-Zero Plans Amid Carbon Offset Uncertainty

Continuing Rise of Methane Emissions Worrying Top Scientists

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

Microsoft, Google Announce Major Carbon Removal Deals
Microsoft, Google Announce Major Carbon Removal Deals
Germany Rejects 'Fake' Chinese Carbon Credits Used by Oil Firms
Germany Rejects 'Fake' Chinese Carbon Credits Used by Oil Firms
India Generates Fifth of World’s Plastic Emissions – SCMP
India Generates Fifth of World’s Plastic Emissions – SCMP
UK First G7 Nation To End Coal-Fired Power Generation – FT
UK First G7 Nation To End Coal-Fired Power Generation – FT
logo

Carbon

Shein’s AI-Boosted Fast-Fashion Model Increases Emissions – Grist
Shein’s AI-Boosted Fast-Fashion Model Increases Emissions – Grist
Sean O'Meara 13 Sep 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com