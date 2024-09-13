fbpx

Electric Vehicles

US House Passes Bill to Limit China’s Access to EV Tax Credits

September 13, 2024

The new law, which now goes to the Senate, would restrict Chinese content in cars that qualify for electric-vehicle tax credits


VinFast
The new law aims to limit China's access to US tax credits, but it is not known if the Senate will amend the bill or pass it before the US election. This image shows VinFast's North Carolina factory, covering an area of 800 hectares. File photo: Reuters.

 

The US House of Representatives has given narrow backing to a new law that seeks to tighten rules limiting Chinese content in electric vehicles that qualify for tax credits.

The Lower House voted 217 to 192 to support the bill, which will now go to the Senate, to tighten the definition of Chinese components that make vehicles ineligible for EV tax credits.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen, Hyundai and other car companies, said the bill would result in fewer vehicles qualifying and would mean aggressive rules on vehicle emissions and EV targets would need to be rolled back.

 

ALSO SEE: US, EU Firms’ Profits, Confidence in China Continue to Sink

 

CEO of the automaker group, John Bozzella, said those standards were based in part on the availability of EV tax credits and if the incentives are eliminated “the automotive industrial base faces a serious economic and national security risk from China, the US becomes less competitive, and the rug is pulled out from consumers.”

The bill, sponsored by Representative Carol Miller, would tighten the definition of a so-called “foreign entity of concern” that applies to China and other countries.

She said it would “ensure that Chinese companies can no longer benefit from electric vehicles tax credits meant for US manufacturers.”

The rules required under an August 2022 law are designed to wean the US electric vehicle battery supply chain away from China.

The US Treasury and Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

Currently, 22 of the 113 EV or plug-in hybrid models for sale in the US are eligible for the EV tax credit – and just 13 get the full $7,500 credit, Bozzella said.

In May, the US Treasury gave automakers additional flexibility on battery mineral requirements for electric vehicle tax credits on some crucial trace minerals from China, such as graphite.

The department said it would give automakers until 2027 to remove some hard-to-trace minerals like graphite contained in anode materials and critical minerals contained in electrolyte salts, binders, and additives.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Strong Global EV Sales in August Despite Big EU Slump

Carbon Fibre Could Boost EV Ranges by 70%, Say Researchers – IE

Trump Would Axe US EV Tax Credit, Open to Musk Advisor Role

US Rules to Limit Chinese Access to EV Tax Credits Announced

Japan Warns US of Possible Jobs Hit From EV Tax Credit Rules

Toyota Gets Solid-State Battery Vehicles Green Light – IE

China Investment Curbs May Not be Part of Key US Defence Bill

US Treasury Seen Limiting Chinese Role in EV Market – WSJ

SK Battery Firms Warn of Supply Chain Damage From US EV Rules

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

