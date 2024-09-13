US House Passes Bill to Limit China’s Access to EV Tax Credits

The new law, which now goes to the Senate, would restrict Chinese content in cars that qualify for electric-vehicle tax credits

The US House of Representatives has given narrow backing to a new law that seeks to tighten rules limiting Chinese content in electric vehicles that qualify for tax credits.

The Lower House voted 217 to 192 to support the bill, which will now go to the Senate, to tighten the definition of Chinese components that make vehicles ineligible for EV tax credits.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen, Hyundai and other car companies, said the bill would result in fewer vehicles qualifying and would mean aggressive rules on vehicle emissions and EV targets would need to be rolled back.

CEO of the automaker group, John Bozzella, said those standards were based in part on the availability of EV tax credits and if the incentives are eliminated “the automotive industrial base faces a serious economic and national security risk from China, the US becomes less competitive, and the rug is pulled out from consumers.”

The bill, sponsored by Representative Carol Miller, would tighten the definition of a so-called “foreign entity of concern” that applies to China and other countries.

She said it would “ensure that Chinese companies can no longer benefit from electric vehicles tax credits meant for US manufacturers.”

The rules required under an August 2022 law are designed to wean the US electric vehicle battery supply chain away from China.

The US Treasury and Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

Currently, 22 of the 113 EV or plug-in hybrid models for sale in the US are eligible for the EV tax credit – and just 13 get the full $7,500 credit, Bozzella said.

In May, the US Treasury gave automakers additional flexibility on battery mineral requirements for electric vehicle tax credits on some crucial trace minerals from China, such as graphite.

The department said it would give automakers until 2027 to remove some hard-to-trace minerals like graphite contained in anode materials and critical minerals contained in electrolyte salts, binders, and additives.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

